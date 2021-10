Atlanta United begins its final three-match homestand of the regular season on Wednesday night when the 5-Stripes host New York City FC. It’s another critical matchup in the race for the Eastern Conference playoffs as both teams are in the playoff mix. Atlanta is coming off a big 2-0 road win at Toronto FC, the first-ever win at BMO Field for the 5-Stripes, and look to carry that momentum into Wednesday’s contest. The victory vaulted Atlanta into fifth spot in the table. NYCFC lost 1-0 in the Hudson River Derby and dropped below the playoff line into eighth position. Five points separate fourth from ninth in the Eastern Conference playoffs coming into Wednesday, so plenty is to be decided over the last few weeks of the regular season. Let’s take a look at the Tools to the Match presented by The Home Depot.

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO