IG Design Group PLC - Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire-based consumer gift packaging - Guides annual earnings to be "significantly below current market expectations" due to supply challenges. Also posts interim revenue growth less than forecast. Revenue is up 11% on a like-for-like basis on a year prior in the six months that ended September 30. Revenue is up 5% on proforma revenue, including IG Design's CSS Industries Inc purchase prior to ownership, from two years before. Revenue growth is attributed to a pickup in sales across both its Americas and International divisions. However the positive top-line performance is being offset by challenging cost headwinds, IG Design states.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO