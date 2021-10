When you’re born blind, you learn to navigate the world pretty well despite that handicap (it also makes you REALLY love laps and sweet talk for their comfort and security!). I was born in a feral colony and a wonderful woman took me in until her physical limitations precluded her caring for me. She said I liked to play with rattle toys and enjoyed walking on a leash outdoors twice a day. But my main joy in life is just being with you (be careful though as I really stick close, so be sure not to step on me!). As a 1-year-old guy, I know I’ll make a loving, lifelong companion, so why not yours?

