VNV Introductions

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Whether it’s door-to-door trick-or-treating for the kids or heading to a local haunted house followed by a party, there’s no denying that Angelenos of all ages are also looking forward to the sweet, sweet candy that comes with Halloween. It may come as no surprise, too, that people nationwide are shelling out more cash for candy this year than compared to 2020. (Courtesy Candystore.com) Candy spending nationally is up 20% compared to last year, with Americans dropping some $3 billion on the sweet stuff, according to the bulk candy retailer Candystore.com. The retailer also scoured 14 years worth of data to determine each state’s favorite candy. Reese’s peanut butter cups As it turns out, Californians crave the chocolate and peanut butter combination of Reese’s Cups, consuming more than 1.2 million pounds of it. The fruity flavor of Skittles was the runner-up, with the always classic M&M’s coming in third. Reese’s Cups also happens to be the number one selling Halloween candy across the country in 2021, proving once again that California has its finger on the pulse of the nation.

