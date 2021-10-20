Have a holiday or seasonal recipes you’d like to share?

I was introduced to Neapolitan frittata di spaghetti on a school exchange to Pozzuoli. It’s a bit like a Spanish omelette but with spaghetti instead of potato. You use cold leftover spaghetti for it, and can even use some that has been covered in sauce. Start by beating your eggs – roughly one large egg per 80g spaghetti. Add a dash of milk, salt, pepper and parmesan to the beaten eggs, then add the spaghetti and stir until fully covered in the slippery egg mix. Then add to a hot, oiled frying pan and cook on both sides. Flipping the frittata over without it falling apart is probably the trickiest bit, but otherwise it’s not a complicated recipe. Elisa, civil servant, Dundee.

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO