Cryptos attract investors looking for higher returns. BTC/USD and ETH/USD resume uptrend after healthy pullback. Cryptocurrencies have seen another positive start to the week, boosted by risk-on sentiment in markets. There are also a few catching headlines out there that would seemingly be positive for the digital coins, ranging from the announcement that Mastercard will offer clients on their payment network the integration of crypto into their products, to the speculation that China may be looking into reversing its ban on Bitcoin mining after most miners fled to the US. There is also the news that Elon Musk has confirmed his crypto holding as being solely Bitcoin, Ether, and Dogecoin, boosting their valuation.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO