Suspect in custody after hours-long stand off with KCPD

UPDATE, 5:10 p.m. | According to a statement from KCPD, the person involved in the stand off was successfully taken into custody around 3:30 p.m.

He left the residence he had entered earlier in the day, around 10 a.m., without injury.

Police are still investigating the incident.

EARLIER | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is in a stand off with an individual who is reportedly armed at a house near 25th Street and Tracy Avenue.

Officers were initially called by construction personnel in the area around 10 a.m. about a man who was armed, according to a statement from KCPD.

That man then went into a house before police arrived on scene. The police have so far been unable to get him out of that residence.

"Initial attempts to contact the male subject were met with negative results," the statement said. "Many attempts were made to deescalate the situation and talk the subject into coming out to complete the investigation."

A little after noon, the situation was officially made a stand-off and negotiators and other tactical resources were brought to the scene.

"Officers have surrounded the house and negotiators are actively talking with the subject to bring a peaceful resolution to this incident," the statement said.

