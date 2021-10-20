CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Suspect in custody after hours-long stand off with KCPD

By Casey Murray
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgcHs_0cXOW8v500

UPDATE, 5:10 p.m. | According to a statement from KCPD, the person involved in the stand off was successfully taken into custody around 3:30 p.m.

He left the residence he had entered earlier in the day, around 10 a.m., without injury.

Police are still investigating the incident.

EARLIER | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is in a stand off with an individual who is reportedly armed at a house near 25th Street and Tracy Avenue.

Officers were initially called by construction personnel in the area around 10 a.m. about a man who was armed, according to a statement from KCPD.

That man then went into a house before police arrived on scene. The police have so far been unable to get him out of that residence.

"Initial attempts to contact the male subject were met with negative results," the statement said. "Many attempts were made to deescalate the situation and talk the subject into coming out to complete the investigation."

A little after noon, the situation was officially made a stand-off and negotiators and other tactical resources were brought to the scene.

"Officers have surrounded the house and negotiators are actively talking with the subject to bring a peaceful resolution to this incident," the statement said.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
