CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Foreign policy experts call for new U.S. embassies in Pacific to counter China risk

By Linus Hoeller, Medill News Service
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kR9dm_0cXOW0rH00

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20 -- The Biden administration should open new embassies and increase its diplomatic force in Pacific island nations if it hopes to counteract a rising China, foreign policy and diplomatic experts told a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee hearing on Wednesday.

Leveraging unique advantages that only the United States holds -- like close personal and historical ties, military cooperation and long-standing soft power programs -- should be a core priority of the Biden administration's Indo-Pacific Strategy, they said.

The Pacific is shaping up to be a main diplomatic battleground between the United States and China as Beijing hopes to expand its sphere of influence and project military power.

"The problem for China is that to use its navy, it needs access out of its ports and into the Pacific -- but there are several island chains that can be used to block its access," said Cleo Paskal of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

The United States has historically maintained strong ties in the Pacific.

"Pacific island nations are our friends, partners and neighbors," said Judith Cefkin, former ambassador to Fiji and neighboring Pacific nations.

Hawaii is a part of the region, as are the U.S. territories of the Northern Marianna Islands, American Samoa and Guam. The United States also administers many of the government functions of the freely associated states of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Palau. Deep historical ties -- rooted in large parts in shared World War II experiences -- connect America to the rest of the region.

Yet China has made significant inroads. Both Kiribati -- a significant Pacific player -- and the Solomon Islands cut ties with Taipei and instead recognized Beijing as the one true China in 2019.

"I think the U.S. was taken by surprise by how far down the road the Solomon Islands was," Paskal said.

It had offered the U.S. military basing rights just a few years prior, she said, but "that opportunity was lost as well."

She and other experts told the committee that the United States must open more embassies and send more diplomats to Pacific island countries. Having one diplomat representing the United States for several countries -- as Cefkin did -- simply isn't enough, they said, particularly not when China has many more in each country's capital.

The United States should also build on existing programs.

"A state partnership program of the Nevada National Guard with Tonga was hugely beneficial to our relationship," Cefkin said.

Since then, she said, the program has been expanded to Fiji, and Wisconsin's guard entered into a partnership with Papua New Guinea. Other programs exist in a number of different fields, including educational programs, leadership exchanges and American aid.

"Strong foundations can breed complacency and overconfidence," said James Loi, who spent 20 years with the State Department working on the region.

He said the policy toward the Pacific islands must "not be driven by a reactionary approach to China, but by our own, deep-seated interest."

Paskal cited another regional player as problematic: New Zealand, saying it is "very problematic in Polynesia, where some of its short-term economic interests might be undermining the region's interests," which include closer ties with the United States.

A recent leadership vote of the Pacific Islands Forum has already led to a regional split, Paskal said. Australia, France and New Zealand helped sway the vote in favor of the South Pacific, which left Micronesian countries thinking that there is a South Pacific and a Micronesian bloc, rather than thinking of the Pacific as a whole, Paskal said.

"We have more to gain from Pacific solidarity than from fragmentation," Cefkin said. The United States must "view the Pacific as a whole and work with the Pacific as a whole."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

‘We all remember Hong Kong’: Biden pick for China ambassador says Beijing can’t be trusted on Taiwan

The US’s likely ambassador to China says its communist government “can’t be trusted on Taiwan” as the country’s leadership threatens to seize the island by force.Nicholas Burns told the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations that China’s aggression, intimidation tactics, genocide, and broken promises meant the country could not be taken at its word on key diplomatic issues like Taiwan.He said China’s most recent incursions into Taiwan’s airspace with 150 aircraft 10 days ago were “especially objectionable”.“We certainly cannot trust the Chinese on this issue, we have to be aware of their rhetoric, aware of it, and the rhetoric...
FOREIGN POLICY
USNI News

Panel: Pacts Like AUKUS Agreement, Quad Key to Countering China in the Pacific

The most remarkable thing about the agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States [AUKUS] to share advanced technologies, including nuclear propulsion for submarines, is Canberra’s commitment “to an adversarial role with China,” a former undersecretary of State for political affairs said Wednesday. “If we’re smart, we’ll take...
WORLD
MySanAntonio

U.S. blasts China's harmful industrial policies in WTO review

The U.S. blasted China's trade policy, accusing its closest economic rival of failing to play by the rules of international commerce for two decades. When China joined the World Trade Organization 20 years ago, nations broadly expected Beijing to dismantle its existing policies and practices that didn't comply with the WTO's rulebook, said David Bisbee, the chargé d'affaires at the U.S. mission in Geneva.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Hawaii State
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Shrinking U.S. fleet risks giving advantage to China

The United States and China are fast approaching a pivotal moment that will determine who controls the Pacific. For 75 years, the U.S. Navy has been the dominant force in that region, providing support to our allies and protecting trade lanes that are vital to our economy. China is now challenging our presence in the region. Over the past decade, China has dramatically grown its military and built the world’s largest navy. In the last year alone, China has produced a record 27 navy warships compared to just three new warships for the U.S. Navy. China is bent on replacing America as the world’s leading superpower and is making the necessary investments to do so.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Islands Forum#South China#Marshall Islands#House Foreign Affairs#Indo Pacific Strategy#American
The Independent

NKorea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China

North Korea on Saturday accused the Biden administration of raising military tensions with China through its “reckless” backing of Taiwan and said that the growing U.S. military presence in the region constitutes a potential threat to the North. In comments carried by state media, North Korea Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong Ho criticized the United States for sending warships through the Taiwan Strait and providing Taiwan with upgraded weapons systems and military training.The United States’ “indiscreet meddling” in issues regarding Taiwan, which the North sees as entirely a Chinese internal affair, threatens to touch off a “delicate situation...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
wiartonecho.com

China, U.S. relations loom large for new foreign minister Mélanie Joly

Canada’s new Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is promising to be “strategic” in her approach to the new job, one where experts say the task of navigating challenging relationships with the United States and China will be a top priority. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but...
FOREIGN POLICY
lawfareblog.com

Taking Stock of the New U.S. Trade Policy on China

The Biden administration has unveiled its long-awaited strategy for U.S.-China trade policy in a major speech delivered on Oct. 4 by U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai. Though short on details, Tai’s remarks provided the outline of an overarching strategy to manage China’s “zero-sum” approach to global trade. She affirmed the administration’s broader trade priorities of negotiating from a position of strength—which necessitates substantial investments in the domestic economy—and ensuring that U.S. trade policy reinforces the well-being of workers and the resiliency of critical supply chains.
FOREIGN POLICY
hawaiipublicradio.org

Asia-Pacific security expert on growing US-China and Taiwan-China tensions

What a month it has been as tensions between China and Taiwan take to the skies and allies, including the U.S., watch developments closely. Over the weekend, China marked the anniversary of its Communist Party with tough talk, threatening Taiwan. What to make of the posturing? Is China really preparing...
FOREIGN POLICY
USNI News

CNO Gilday: U.S. Must Leverage Allies Like India to Counter China in Indo-Pacific

KUALA LUMPUR – While the United States is currently investing in key military capabilities to ensure its interests are protected, it’s also leveraging the asymmetric advantage of having partners and allies globally, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said Tuesday. Gilday was responding to a question during a media...
WORLD
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
203K+
Followers
43K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy