Editor’s note: This article was authored in collaboration with 1Berkshire’s Economic Development team. It goes without saying that the pandemic economy has been chaotic and challenging for workers and employers alike. From massive layoffs to labor shortages, the last 19 months have been anything but easy. For women, the COVID economy has been particularly staggering: between February and April of 2020, women lost 12.1 million jobs, according to the National Women’s Law Center (NWLC). By the release of the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ jobs report in September of last year, only about half of those jobs had returned. In their “A Year of Strength & Loss” report released in March, the NWLC stated that more than 2.3 million women left the workforce between February 2020 and February 2021, resulting in their lowest labor participation rate (57 percent) since 1988.

