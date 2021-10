You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Digital media platform ScoopWhoop has been acquired by The Good Glamm Group. This is the second acquisition by the company in less than a month. Earlier in October, it had acquired baby and mother products brand The Moms Co for INR 500 crore, in the largest deal in the country in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO