Belfast – See The New Trailer For Kenneth Branagh's Coming-Of-Age Story

"This film, this artist, this music, this story: all rare gems." Greenwich Ent. has released an official trailer for Keyboard Fantasies, a compelling documentary about a musician not many people have heard of. As a sci-fi obsessed woman living in isolation, Beverly Glenn-Copeland self-released "Keyboard Fantasies" in 1986. Recorded in an Atari-powered home studio, the cassette had 7 tracks of a "folk-electronica hybrid." Three decades later the musician - now Glenn Copeland - began to receive messages from around the world, thanking him for the music they'd just discovered. Courtesy of a rare-record collector in Japan, a reissue of Keyboard Fantasies and subsequent plays by Four Tet, Caribou and more, the music had finally found its audience two generations down the line. The film "sees the protagonist commit his life and music to screen for the first time - an intimate coming of age story spinning pain and the suffering of prejudice into rhythm, hope and joy." Don't know much about this, but it sounds great! Another intriguing discovery - check it out.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO