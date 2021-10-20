Belfast – See The New Trailer For Kenneth Branagh's Coming-Of-Age Story

"Belfast will still be here when you get back." Focus Features has debuted a wonderful second official trailer for Belfast, written and directed by Irish actor / filmmaker Kenneth Branagh, described as his "most personal film" yet. Similar in many ways to Alfonso Cuaron's Roma, but with Irish sensibilities. The film won the Audience Award at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival, and recently played at the London Film Festival. A coming-of-age drama set during the tumult of late-1960s Northern Ireland, the film follows young Buddy while he navigates a landscape of working-class struggle, sweeping cultural changes, and sectarian violence. Jude Hill stars as Buddy, with a stellar ensemble cast featuring Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Colin Morgan, and Lara McDonnell. I've been looking forward to seeing this since first hearing about it! Audiences at all of the festivals have embraced it as one of the best of the year.
