Belfast – See The New Trailer For Kenneth Branagh's Coming-Of-Age Story

By James White
Empire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth Branagh has turned his filmmaking gaze on himself for his latest film, the much-buzzed-about Belfast, which is inspired by his own early upbringing in Northern Ireland. Now we have a new look at the coming-of-age drama, which stars...

www.empireonline.com

New ‘Belfast’ Trailer Offers A New Look At Kenneth Branagh’s Best Picture Frontrunner

The momentum is definitely on Kenneth Branagh’s side this awards season. His deeply personal coming-of-age film Belfast has been the belle of the ball just about everyone it’s gone, including our own Middleburg Film Festival where it just won the Audience Award for narrative feature. That follows its People’s Choice Award victory at Toronto. Focus Features knows what they’ve got, and have released another trailer for the clear Best Picture frontrunner.
