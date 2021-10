The official Apple Polishing Cloth is made from soft, nonabrasive material designed to clean any iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Pro Display XDR, etc. display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively. However, most will scoff at paying $19 for a single cleaning cloth, as a 6-pack of cleaning cloths (from Amazon) can be picked up for under $10 at many places online. Regardless of its price tag, this product has already sold out, and for those ordering now, you’ll have to wait up to 12-weeks for delivery. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO