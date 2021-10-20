CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maumee, OH

Elevator mural to be featured on Sunday telecast

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d63wa_0cXOQugw00

The mural nearing completion on a Maumee River grain elevator is scheduled to be featured in this weekend’s edition of CBS News Sunday Morning.

CBS News Sunday Morning airs at 9 a.m. local time on WTOL-TV, Channel 11 and typically has about 6 million visitors, said Joanne Frahn, a spokesman for the Glass City River Wall project. The show also is streamed starting at 10:30 a.m. on CBSN.

A crew of local artists overseen by designer Gabe Gault has for several months been painting the mural that depicts several native American figures as well as sunflowers, which were an important crop for aboriginal populations along the Maumee. The mural on the ADM Countrymark grain elevator along Miami Street faces the river and is visible from I-75’s nearby DiSalle Bridge.

“Toledo will certainly be in the spotlight this weekend,” Ms. Frahn said. “We are truly excited for this incredible opportunity that will showcase our city’s dedication to the arts and urban renewal on a national stage, while telling a story about our rich and vibrant cultural history.... It will also elevate ADM’s purpose, which is to unlock the power of nature to enrich the quality of life.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Former Ability Center head to lecture

The Libbey House Foundation on Thursday will host a lecture by Tim Harrington, who retired this year as executive director of the Ability Center of Greater Toledo. Mr. Harrington will discuss his life and how society has changed the way it regards persons with disabilities in a talk titled “Disability History: A Personal View.”
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maumee, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Maumee, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Toledo, OH
The Blade

Frog town! Toledo's famous frogs turn 20

They perch on street corners, hop over courtyards, sit along the riverfront, delight passersby, and take visitors by storm. This year marks 20 years since frog statuettes landed on concrete pads all over Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Local leaders convene in support of Imagination Station, Issue 2

Merriam Webster defines “imagination” as creative ability, or the creation of the mind. It is this notion of “imagination” that was in the air at a news conference Tuesday outside Imagination Station’s Summit Street main entrance as the local science center tries to finish strong on its campaign for passage of its levy on the ballot Nov. 2.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Daily Log: 10/27

Ashley Ray and Daniel Geiser, Toledo, girl, Oct. 25. Jamie Rhonehouse, Holland, girl, Oct. 26. Marissa Cockerill, Toledo, boy, Oct. 26. Alyssa Pauly and Zach Davidson, Temperance, boy, Oct. 25.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Navarre Avenue work to cause delays

Eliminating overhead power and telecommunications lines along Navarre Avenue near Coy Road is going to create some traffic headaches at that intersection until mid-December. Work began there last week to install utility conduits beneath Navarre for utility companies to bury their cables and wires.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Grain Elevator#Urban Renewal#Cultural History#Cbs News#Wtol Tv#Channel 11#The Glass City River Wall#Cbsn#American#Adm
The Blade

Editorial: Ohio's deadly year

For the first time in recorded history more people died in Ohio in 2020 than were born here. It is hard to imagine a more sobering statistic to sum up the coronavirus pandemic. And it should be a reality check for us all.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
The Blade

George Ronald Royer (1936 - 2021)

George Ronald Royer, a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, longtime Toledo lawyer, and Republican politician who was a former chairman of the Sylvania Township Board of Trustees and a former TARTA trustee, died Oct. 17 at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. He was 85.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Ohio reports more deaths than births; experts cite pandemic

COLUMBUS — For the first time in state history, Ohio recorded more deaths than births last year, a development experts say was expedited by coronavirus. The Columbus Dispatch reported Monday that roughly 143,661 Ohioans died last year while 129,313 were born, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. So far in 2021, Ohio has logged 107,462 deaths and 100,781 births.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

It's almost November, but the algal bloom's still out there

It’s almost November — and western Lake Erie’s Summer 2021 algal bloom is still hanging around to some degree. Though considered moderate in terms of toxicity, the bloom continues to linger east of Monroe into the lake’s western basin northeast of Toledo. An unrelated bloom also continues in parts of Lake Erie’s Sandusky Bay, according to the latest National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration bulletin issued Monday.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Our Towns Calendar: 10/25

● Purses for a Purpose: Ghouls Night Out a benefit for Wood Lane Residential Services in the Veteran’s Building at City Park, 2294 Legion Drive, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday. Raffles of an assortment of designer handbags, laughter, and hors d’oeuvres. Costumes encouraged. Tickets $40/​person and VIP table sponsorships available. Questions: Kali Hammer, khammer@wlrs.org or call 419-353-8481. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com .
MAUMEE, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy