Elevator mural to be featured on Sunday telecast

The mural nearing completion on a Maumee River grain elevator is scheduled to be featured in this weekend’s edition of CBS News Sunday Morning.

CBS News Sunday Morning airs at 9 a.m. local time on WTOL-TV, Channel 11 and typically has about 6 million visitors, said Joanne Frahn, a spokesman for the Glass City River Wall project. The show also is streamed starting at 10:30 a.m. on CBSN.

A crew of local artists overseen by designer Gabe Gault has for several months been painting the mural that depicts several native American figures as well as sunflowers, which were an important crop for aboriginal populations along the Maumee. The mural on the ADM Countrymark grain elevator along Miami Street faces the river and is visible from I-75’s nearby DiSalle Bridge.

“Toledo will certainly be in the spotlight this weekend,” Ms. Frahn said. “We are truly excited for this incredible opportunity that will showcase our city’s dedication to the arts and urban renewal on a national stage, while telling a story about our rich and vibrant cultural history.... It will also elevate ADM’s purpose, which is to unlock the power of nature to enrich the quality of life.”