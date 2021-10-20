CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Make A Statement This October With These Wild Halloween Hair Colors

fashionisers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween is the time when the makeup-obsessed individuals of the world are on a high. Overexpose your look this Halloween by giving a colorful spray to your hair. Several...

fashionisers.com

POPSUGAR

We're Ready to Sink Our Teeth Into These Photos of Megan Thee Stallion's Vampiric Red Curls

Megan Thee Stallion doesn't play around when it comes to Halloween. Her bone-chilling X-ray manicure and blood-red coffin nails already gave us all the inspiration we need for our next visit to the nail salon, but her latest Instagram post has us completely rethinking our Halloween hairstyles. On Oct. 12, Megan debuted a new set of bangs and voluminous red curls that rained down her shoulders like a scarlet waterfall, and this modern-day take on the vampire aesthetic has us hypnotized. (We'll need her stylist's number ASAP, please).
BEAUTY & FASHION
latest-hairstyles.com

26 Edgy Pixie Cuts for Women of All Ages and Hair Textures

Trendy and edgy pixie cuts are short crops that manifest bold confidence. It’s achieved with longer strands at the front and crown areas, while the sides and back are shorter. Added volume is a key ingredient with short hair. She suggests, “Start with a root booster or volumizer before blow-drying....
HAIR CARE
primewomen.com

Modern Hairstyles For Women Over 50

Now is a great time to update your hair and look. As we head into a new season and enjoy the colors of fall, it’s a great time for us to experience our own change and transformation. If you’re looking for a modern and stylish look, try one of these best hairstyles for women over 50.
HAIR CARE
BHG

Candy Corn-Colored Hair Is the Sweetest Trend to Try for Halloween

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Candy Corn-Colored Hair Is the Sweetest Trend to Try for Halloween. I'll admit, though I write about beauty trends for a living, I...
HAIR CARE
Williamson Source

2021 Fall Hair Trends to Watch

Fall brings cooler weather, a final end to that frizz in your hair and pumpkin-spiced everything! Among the many advantages of the fall season? The latest hair trends. We have curated the top trends to watch for hair cuts and colors this 2021 season. “Autumn is the season that teaches us that change can be beautiful” – so which ones are you exciting about trying to switch up your look?
HAIR CARE
vivaglammagazine.com

The Most Breathtaking Blonde Hair Colors to Try This Fall

Fall is here, which means it’s the ideal time to change up your hair color for the season. Bold hairstyles and colors of ginger and pastels were popular last season, but experts anticipate that trends will require considerably less maintenance this fall than in previous seasons. Low maintenance is not...
HAIR CARE
Talking With Tami

My Style: Show Me Your MuMu Fargo Jumpsuit

Western style just got an update, and you need this army green jumpsuit to welcome fall with open arms! Perfectly loose, perfectly cool, and perfectly MU. You guys know I love me a good jumpsuit and for Fall time, yes mam! Worn in so many ways with heels like I’m wearing or you can totally do a cute bootie or flats. I was headed out to lunch with my girlfriend when I was scrambling to find something comfy to wear then I remember this was in my closet! I love the total look and it’s so easy to achieve and its effortless when you have those days when you’re on the run! More pics inside and where to find, stay safe out there everyone!
APPAREL
fashionisers.com

The Most Stylish Jeans To Wear This Fall

Jeans are, undoubtedly, one of the most prominent items in anyone’s wardrobe. While jeans are frequently seen on the legs of highschoolers and children, they are also regularly worn by adults of all ages. Anyone can wear jeans!. Jeans not only add a touch of personality, but they also add...
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

Lizzo’s Date-Night Dress Revealed A Different Side To Her Style

Lizzo creates the most playful and bright ensembles. You can always find a fabulous new quirky bag in her outfits, whether it be a crystal-encrusted chocolate bar clutch or an artsy-designed shoulder bag. She also adores an eye-catching dress, like the sheer purple number she wore to Cardi B’s birthday. However, for a recent dinner outing, the singer left behind her usual statement bags and flashy dresses for a more flirty and delicate look. The two-toned number felt more subdued and showed a completely different side to Lizzo’s style choices.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Elle

Is That Rihanna? 7 Halloween Celebrity Beauty Looks to Try

Do you know what's lame? RSVP'ing to a Halloween party, forgetting that you did that, and then throwing on some cat ears last minute and calling that a costume. Why go through all that sheepish awkwardness at the party, laughing at your lack of originality, when this year has produced some of the best in celebrity beauty looks? But, of course, you don't have to go all out and get a ballgown either. Do you have a red dress and some red lipstick? All you have to do is buy some clip-in micro bangs and– Wow, are you, Megan Fox, at the Met Gala? Below, find all the inspo and necessary purchases to make this year's Halloween costumes iconic.
CELEBRITIES
collegefashion.net

16 Simple Hairstyles for Work That Will Make You Look Professional

This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you purchase through our links. Please read our full disclosure here. This post will show you 16 professional and simple hairstyles for work. Making a good impression at work is so important! Whether you are starting...
HAIR CARE
collegefashion.net

15 Cute Hairstyles for Short Hair to Try ASAP

Here are all the hairstyle ideas you need for short hair. This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you purchase through our links. Please read our full disclosure here. This post will show you 15 cute hairstyles for short hair. Are you tired...
HAIR CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

26 Best Ways to Wear Curtain Bangs with Short Hair

The ever-so-popular curtain bangs on short hair is an edgy and volume-boosting accessory to the tresses. They consist of a middle partition, with the fringe resting on both sides of the face. It highlights your best features, creating a charming radiance. It’s all about the aesthetic details with curtain bangs....
HAIR CARE
TrendHunter.com

Lightweight Hair-Thickening Creams

The Garnier Fructis Style Mega Full Thickening Lotion is perfect for consumers looking for easy ways to make their hair appear full and voluminous. The cream is designed to work on all hair types -- including colored hair, straight hair, curly hair, and more. The product creates body and fullness, making hair appear thicker while maintaining an ultra-soft feel and keeping natural movement.
HAIR CARE
youbeauty.com

How To Care For Colored Hair

There are tons of ways to dye your hair, from the salon to your bathroom. You can go from brown to blonde to red and more. There are purple shampoos, toners, and more products around to keep your locks looking good. But, what are the best ones? Read on for the tried, tested, and trusted.
HAIR CARE
bostonnews.net

Hurela Human Hair Wigs Halloween Sale 2021

Halloween is just around the corner. You probably have your costume ready and just doing the final touches. But you need to have a good hairstyle to achieve a Halloween look. Thankfully, Hurela has a hot Halloween sale. You will get your favorite wigs at incredibly lower prices. Halloween is...
HAIR CARE

