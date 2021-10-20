CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Nasa reveals incredible ‘visions of the future’ space tourism video

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNasa has shared its vision for human space exploration in the future in an exciting new sci-fi video. The “Visions of the...

www.independent.co.uk

Herbie J Pilato

NASA's Recent Take On Space Visitors

Actor William Shatner, a.k.a. "Captain James T. Kirk," from TV's legendary Star Trek pop-culture franchise, at 90-years-old, recently became the oldest-living human being to catapult into space, with Amazon king Jeff Bezos.
scitechdaily.com

The Greatest Origin Story of All: NASA Webb Space Telescope – 29 Days on the Edge [Video]

The greatest origin story of all unfolds with the James Webb Space Telescope. Webb’s launch is a pivotal moment that exemplifies the dedication, innovation, and ambition behind NASA and its partners, the European Space Agency (ESA) and Canadian Space Agency (CSA), but it is only the beginning. The 29 days following liftoff will be an exciting but harrowing time. Thousands of parts must work correctly, in sequence, to unfold Webb and put it in its final configuration, all while it flies through the expanse of space alone, to a destination nearly one million miles away. As the largest and most complex telescope ever sent into space, the James Webb Space Telescope is a technological marvel. By necessity, Webb takes on-orbit deployments to the extreme. Each step can be controlled expertly from the ground, giving Webb’s Mission Operations Center full control to circumnavigate any unforeseen issues with deployment.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airlive.net

Jeff Bezos’ space tourism company Blue Origin has revealed plans to launch a commercial space station called Orbital Reef

Blue Origin and Sierra Space have announced plans for Orbital Reef, a commercially developed, owned, and operated space station to be built in low Earth orbit. The station will open the next chapter of human space exploration and development by facilitating the growth of a vibrant ecosystem and business model for the future. Orbital Reef is backed by space industry leaders and teammates including Boeing, Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering Solutions, and Arizona State University.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Space Exploration#Mars#Titan
Space.com

Birthday parties in space! NASA astronaut shares how to celebrate in orbit (video)

How do astronauts in space celebrate holidays and big moments?. On Aug. 30, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur marked another birthday. But her party lacked one critical component, gravity, for McArthur celebrated while living on board the International Space Station. Along with her crew, she will be in orbit for other upcoming celebratory events and holidays such as Halloween, when SpaceX's Crew-3 mission will launch to the station.
MUSIC
The Independent

Nasa releases incredible audio captured by its Perseverance rover on Mars

Nasa’s Perseverance rover has recorded five hours of sounds from Mars and scientists said it made them feel as if they were “right there on the surface.”The rover now has the unique distinction of becoming the first spacecraft to record the sounds of the Red Planet through dedicated microphones, according to a press release issued by the space agency on Monday.“Sound on Mars carries much farther than we thought. It shows you just how important it is to do field science,” said Nina Lanza, a SuperCam scientist working with mic data at the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA’s take on future space travel is a wild sci-fi ride

Although huge amounts of time and money have been invested in sending humans to space, we’ve so far only gone as far as the moon. In recent years, there’s been much talk about sending humans to Mars, a far more ambitious mission considering the distance from Earth and the red planet’s harsh conditions.
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Russian Space Tourism Effort To Pause In 2022

MOSCOW—The successful mission of a Russian movie crew to the International Space Station (ISS) Oct. 5-16 suggests the state space corporation Roscosmos is poised to resume a space tourism program. But despite the busy delivery schedule at the end of 2021, new space travelers are likely to fly... Subscription Required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cheddar.com

'World View' Enters The Space Tourism Sector

Ryan Hartman, president and CEO of stratospheric ballooning company World View, has officially entered the race to space. Hartman joins Cheddar News to discuss his company's space tourism endeavor as it gears up to take passengers to the edge of space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inverse

What a bright flash in the sky reveals about humanity’s space future

The cosmos is the stage for a variety of giant explosions. These include stellar flares, where stars suddenly release magnetic energy; and neutron star mergers, where two dense stars collide together. But one class of explosions outshines the rest: gamma-ray bursts are the most energetic explosions seen in the universe.
ASTRONOMY
Space Review

The normalization of space tourism

For a brief moment last Wednesday, there were two professional actors in space at the same time. On the International Space Station, Russian actress Yulia Peresild was filming scenes for a Russian movie called Vyzov, or Challenge, where she plays a doctor sent to the station to perform surgery on a cosmonaut too ill to return to Earth. Klim Shipenko accompanied her to the station, with actual Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy reportedly playing the role of the ailing cosmonaut (see “Five big questions about the International Space Station becoming a movie set”, The Space Review, October 4, 2021).
ASTRONOMY
kitco.com

Space tourism market heats up

Zero-G is an airline company that offers a simulated weightlessness experience to passengers at a fraction of the price compared to others in the space travel tourism business. Not only is Zero-G dabbling in space and science, the company is now accepting Bitcoin as payment for tickets. Describing the zero gravity experience, Matt Gohd, CEO of Zero-G said, “It is the single most unique experience a person could have.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Prince William isn't a fan of space tourism

Prince William has called for the world's greatest minds to focus on fixing Earth rather than finding new planets to settle, and he's not intrigued by space tourism. The heir to the British throne made those remarks during a 30-minute interview with the BBC's Newscast program that aired on Thursday (Oct. 14), the day after Blue Origin launched "Star Trek" actor William Shatner and three other people to suborbital space. The prince, who is a trained helicopter pilot, also revealed that he would not consider going to space himself.
WORLD
The Decatur Daily

As Shatner heads toward the stars, visions of space collide

"Risk is our business," James T. Kirk once said. "That's what this starship is all about. That's why we're aboard her." More than a half-century later, the performer who breathed life into the fabled Enterprise captain is, at age 90, making that kind of risk his own business and heading toward the stars under dramatically different circumstances than his fictional counterpart. And in doing so, William Shatner is causing worlds to collide, or at least permitting parallel universes to coexist — the utopian spacefaring vision of "Star Trek" and the evolving, increasingly commercial spot that "space" holds in the American psyche.
ENTERTAINMENT

