Italia Kelly was just transitioning into adulthood when she was shot to death in the Walmart parking lot in west Davenport. She had just moved into her first apartment, and had become civically active. While participating in a protest against the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 that turned into a night of civil unrest, Italia was shot, not by random rioters, but by a man she'd been friends with much of her life.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO