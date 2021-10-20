Mary J. Blige Brings The Style To Youtube’s Concert To Kick Off Advertising Week

The Northeastern Arts Network Big Sky Concert Series’ first Sidney show starts at the MonDak on Oct. 29 at 7pm with Men of Worth. Men of Worth is an international act and has earned much respect and success in over thirty years of touring together. Scotsman Donnie Macdonald and Irishman James Keigher perform Irish and Scottish folk music, combining traditional and contemporary styles. Together Men of Worth blend their voices with harmony and support their collection of songs with their varied selection of instruments. They have a very simple approach to their presentation, and in keeping with tradition, remain true to the music and story. Their show is a unique combination of humor, exciting tunes, and soulful, heartfelt ballads. This concert is dedicated in memory of Allison Nichols who was an avid supporter of the arts in Glasgow and NAN Board Member for many years.

