Mary J. Blige Brings The Style To Youtube’s Concert To Kick Off Advertising Week

By Marsha B. @introvertNthecity
 7 days ago

The artists took to the stage to celebrate YouTube's latest initiative launching this week to inspire advertisers to prioritize inclusivity in their investment strategies to connect with the next generation of diverse consumers.

