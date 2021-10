The Washington Apple Education Foundation announced in a news release its executive director, Jennifer Witherbee, will step down after 20 years of leading the organization. “WAEF is in a great place with loyal donor support, a strong staff, involved industry leaders on the board of directors and a proven track record,” Witherbee said in the release. “I am truly fortunate to have had the opportunity to be part of WAEF for 20 years and couldn’t feel more proud of the impact we’ve had on thousands of students. The timing feels right to step away and allow others to contribute their ideas and energy.”

CHARITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO