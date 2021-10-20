Carrie Underwood Shares What Life With Mike Fisher Really Looks Like

True love isn’t flowers and diamonds. As Carrie Underwood showed, while teasing her hubby, sometimes true love is ‘putting up’ with some annoying and gross habits. “I must really truly love him,” Carrie Underwood captioned the TikTok she posted on Tuesday (Oct. 19), referring to her husband, Mike Fisher. In the video, Carrie, 38, playfully teased her 41-year-old hubby’s home habits to the soundtrack of “If I Didn’t Love You,” her duet with Jason Aldean. Carrie listed off the “things I wouldn’t put up with if I didn’t love him,” and that included “dirty clothes on the floor,” “dead things on the walls,” and “So. Many. Hats!!” Ultimately, Carrie laughed it off, asking her followers – 1.4 million on TikTok – if they could relate.

