Carrie Underwood Shares What Life With Mike Fisher Really Looks Like

By Billy Dukes
 7 days ago
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher look pretty glamorous on country music red carpets, but at home, it's a very different story. The singer shared the dirty details on social media — and we do mean dirty. "I must truly love him," Underwood writes. "Who can relate?" Video...

St. Cloud, MN
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota.

