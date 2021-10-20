Teen killed after truck strikes bus full of middle schoolers, Mississippi cops say

A 26-year-old Lake Butler woman was killed this afternoon when her car struck a tractor-trailer that was stopped behind a school bus. At 2:38 p.m., the woman was traveling northbound in a Honda Accord on SR 235 near the intersection with SR 237. At the time, a school bus was stopped in the northbound lane to let children off, and a Mack truck hauling lime rock, driven by a 52-year-old Hollister man, was stopped behind the school bus. For reasons currently under investigation, the driver of the Honda failed to stop, and the front of her car collided with the rear of the truck. The women was transported to UF Health Shands, where she was pronounced deceased. There were no other injuries.

LAKE BUTLER, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO