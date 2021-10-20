CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Resident Evil 4 VR - Boss Fights Gameplay (Del Lago & El Gigante)

IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResident Evil 4 VR, for the Oculus Quest...

za.ign.com

vrfocus.com

The VR Drop: Evil Fitness Week

There has been some virtual reality (VR) filled months in 2021 but October definitely looks like it’ll be taking the crown. This past week’s hardware reveals have been quite intense and next week there are more videogames to get excited about, one, in particular, is returning from the grave. Viro...
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Resident Evil 4 APK Full Version Free Download (Oct 2021)

Resident Evil 4 APK Full Version Free Download (Oct 2021) Capcom published Resident Evil 4 in Japan, also known as Biohazard 4. It is a survival horror video game. From a third-person viewpoint, the player controls Leon S. Kennedy, the protagonist. The gameplay features horror elements and focuses on action and shootouts. The camera is located behind Leon. It zooms in to provide an over-the-shoulder view for aiming weapons, and a first-person perspective when using a sniper rifle.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Resident Evil 4 VR’ review: a masterpiece given a fresh perspective

Resident Evil 4 is a modern masterpiece. I realise that the game is celebrating its sweet sixteenth this year, but it’s true. In that time, video games have gotten better graphics, better acting and storytelling, and even better control schemes, but when it comes down to Leon’s rescue mission in rural Europe, it’s the platinum-standard of video game campaigns, with set pieces, pacing, and variety that other games don’t come close to matching.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Resident Evil 4 VR: Facebook Removed Scenes That Sexualised Ashley

Resident Evil 4 VR Players Can No Longer Look Up Ashley’s Skirt. Resident Evil 4 VR will be launched on October 21st as an Oculus Quest 2 exclusive, and will be giving the franchise’s fans a whole new perspective into the game. Unfortunately, reports have surfaced that this new VR version has had some content that was removed.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Resident Evil 4 VR' Removes Out-Of-Date Dialogue And Controversial Animations

Capcom’s Virtual Reality remake of Resident Evil 4 launches tomorrow (October 21) for the Oculus Quest 2. However, it won’t be quite the same experience you remember. Aside from the obvious fact that the entire game has been redesigned to work as a first-person VR experience, there have been a handful of other updates to bring it more in line with the modern world.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Resident Evil 4 VR version edits out several lines of dialogue

UPDATE 3.15pm UK: Oculus has now provided the following statement on changes to its Resident Evil 4 VR version:. "Oculus Studios, Armature, and Capcom partnered closely to remaster Resident Evil 4 from the ground up for VR," a Facebook spokesperson told Eurogamer today. "This includes immersive environments and high-resolution graphics. It also includes select changes to in-game dialogue and animations that we believe will update Resident Evil 4 for a modern audience."
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Facebook Responds To Changes To Sexist Sequences In Resident Evil 4 VR

Facebook says it worked with Capcom and developer Armature to implement some changes to the upcoming VR version of Resident Evil 4 that update it “for a modern audience”. Earlier this month reports surfaced that the new version of the game, which launches tomorrow, made dialogue and animation changes, specifically to the character of Ashley Graham, the President’s daughter. Protagonist Leon Kennedy is sent to rescue Graham when she’s captured by an unknown group, and players spend much of the game protecting her as they escort her to safety. Leon is also aided by Ingrid Hannigan, a government agent that provides support over comms.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil: The Board Game Reveals Official Trailer and New Gameplay

Steamforged Games and Capcom are completing their Resident Evil trilogy of games with the game that started it all, and now they've given fans a new look at what's in store for players in the full trailer for Resident Evil: The Board Game, which you can watch in the video above. The game hits Kickstarter on October 26th, and as you can see in the video, the game will feature all of the elements that made the original game such a classic survival horror experience. You'll make your way through the mansion door by door, and you'll have to backtrack and solve puzzles to find keep moving forward. All the while you'll be encountering zombies, zombie dogs, and more, and you'll need to decide which enemies are deserving of all that coveted ammo.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Resident Evil 4 VR’ cuts suggestive dialogue from original game

Fans of Resident Evil 4 will notice a change to some content in the VR version coming to Oculus Quest 2. While Resident Evil 4 VR adapts the original third-person classic into first-person with all the familiar story beats and set pieces, this new release has notably cut all dialogue of a sexually suggestive nature.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Resident Evil 4 VR: What time does RE4 VR release on the Oculus Quest 2?

Resident Evil 4 isn't the newest Resident Evil title to come out of Capcom, but it's one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time - which is saying something for a horror game, right? Resident Evil 4 is a great game for so many reasons and now it looks like we're going to be able to become Leon in a more literal sense with Resident Evil 4 VR - here's what time it's going to be available on the Oculus Quest 2.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil 4 VR Content Censored and Removed "For a Modern Audience"

Resident Evil 4 Remake is rumored to be in development, and now there's reason to believe that if Capcom does remake the 2005 survival-horror classic, it will remove and censor some content. Resident Evil 4 VR, a remaster of the game built from the ground-up for VR, is releasing tomorrow. Ahead of this release, there have been reports that some of the content has been removed and censored. Today, Capcom confirmed these reports, revealing that certain dialogue has been removed from the game alongside certain animations.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Resident Evil 4 VR Does Not Include Mercenaries, Other Extra Content

Resident Evil 4 VR does not include unlockable modes, including the Mercenaries and Separate Ways. In a statement sent to IGN, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed that these modes were not included in the VR version of Resident Evil 4, though did not elaborate further as to why the decision was made to cut these modes in the game. All three of these modes were available to unlock after completing Resident Evil 4's main story once.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Resident Evil 4 VR cuts out the sleaziness around Ashley

Resident Evil 4 VR is now in the wild (we'll have a review soon), a port-remake of Capcom's survival horror classic, developed by Facebook's Oculus Studios and Armature Studios. First released in 2005 for the Nintendo Gamecube, Resident Evil 4 basically invented the modern style of third-person action game, and its influence can be seen in everything from Resident Evil Village to God of War.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Halloween Noobin’ With Resident Evil Gaiden

On this spooky edition of Noobin’ Jordan plays Resident Evil: Gaiden for the first time. So turn down the lights and lets see how scary this Game Boy Color title can get!. Since getting my hands on the GB Operator, I’ve been going down a rabbit hole of classic handheld games. Since it’s October, I thought it would be fun to look at some older horror games on those handheld consoles that I could check out for some special Noobing action.
VIDEO GAMES

