WATCH: WVU HC Neal Brown on Productive Bye Week, Need to Show Improvement

West Virginia is currently sitting at 2-4 on the season, having lost three straight games, all in Big 12 Conference play. The Mountaineers have been solid on defense for much of the season (albeit with a few hiccups), while the offense has struggled. One of the biggest flaws on that side of the ball has been the play of the offensive line. After the loss to Baylor last Saturday, Head Coach Neal Brown singled out the blocking (or lack thereof) on the right side of the ball. He reiterated that on Tuesday, noting that the team was rotating in guys to find a solution. Outside of that, though, Brown insisted that he didn't have many other options at his disposal, and that the other linemen on the roster were just not ready to contribute. Check out his comments in the video above.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO