WATCH: WVU HC Neal Brown on Productive Bye Week, Need to Show Improvement

By Mike Asti
wvsportsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia head coach Neal Brown offered insight on how his team...

wvsportsnow.com

voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown 100% Lied to the Media

Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday, during his weekly press conference, Neal Brown was asked very clearly about the status of redshirt sophomore defensive back Kerry Martin and he flat-out lied. In response to why Martin didn’t travel with the team to Baylor, Brown said the following: “Kerry has been sick...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WVNews

Time for Neal Brown to start reaching some peaks

I’ve been following WVU football for over 30 years. In all that time, I can’t think of a game that’s been more critical for a coach’s future than the TCU game will be for Neal Brown. Lose it, and there’s a pretty good likelihood WVU finishes the season with just...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Greene Needs to Show One Thing Before Taking Over as WVU's QB1

West Virginia's offense has been in flux over the past three seasons and a large part of that can be attributed to average quarterback play, at best. Austin Kendall was just alright but he didn't come into a situation that he was going to thrive in. He had young backs, young receivers, and a really young offensive line. On top of that, he played most of the 2019 season with an injured hand.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
West Virginia State
Intelligencer

Brown Has Optimism In Bye Week

MORGANTOWN — Entering the bye week with a 2-4 record is not the position that Neal Brown expected to find himself in. He didn’t anticipate being the head coach of an undefeated team, either, but what he did expect was growth. Despite the team’s struggles of late, which include three straight losses to open Big 12 play, Brown implied the Mountaineers were still on the climb in Year 3 of his tenure.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Mid-season review coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show

The Mountaineers might be in an open week, but the Gold and Blue Nation team will still bring you a jam-packed, new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on Neal Brown and company and discuss how the Mountaineers plan to adjust during the open week.
CLARKSBURG, WV
247Sports

Neal Brown discusses WVU's current o-line situation

West Virginia is currently sitting at 2-4 on the season, having lost three straight games, all in Big 12 Conference play. The Mountaineers have been solid on defense for much of the season (albeit with a few hiccups), while the offense has struggled. One of the biggest flaws on that side of the ball has been the play of the offensive line. After the loss to Baylor last Saturday, Head Coach Neal Brown singled out the blocking (or lack thereof) on the right side of the ball. He reiterated that on Tuesday, noting that the team was rotating in guys to find a solution. Outside of that, though, Brown insisted that he didn't have many other options at his disposal, and that the other linemen on the roster were just not ready to contribute. Check out his comments in the video above.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Person
Neal Brown
MountaineerMaven

Neal Brown Ready to Meet the Challenges Head-On

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown held his weekly press conference on Tuesday. Brown, in his third season at the helm, is sitting at 2-4 on the year after dropping three straight games, including a 45-20 beatdown by Baylor on Saturday. "At the midpoint of the season, obviously, it's not...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Neal Brown Points to Several Areas for Leddie Brown's Lack of Production

West Virginia running back Leddie Brown's production has dipped from averaging 101.0 rushing yards per game last season to 70.3 YPG this year. Naturally, the offensive line struggles have been the main issue. The group looked poised to build off of year two under head coach Neal Brown. The Mountaineers went from 73.3 yards per game in Brown's first season to 131.5 YPG in year two, including Leddie Brown producing the program's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2017.
FOOTBALL
wvsportsnow.com

Neal Brown Says Team Has Good Attitude Coming Out of Bye Week

Neal Brown did not expect his team to be at this point. The Mountaineers stand at 2-4, ninth in the Big 12, following a 45-20 loss to Baylor on Oct. 9. Brown and his staff spent the bye week going out on the recruiting trail and meeting with his recruits. Brown, alongside 10 other coaches went out on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday to scout and watch the players that they’re interested in.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wvgazettemail.com

WVU sought improvement during open week, says Brown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — With an open date on the schedule, the Mountaineer football team spent this past week not only trying to improve in specific areas but also getting some much-needed rest. “We put a lot of time in this building to put a product out there that...
MORGANTOWN, WV
#American Football#Wvu#Wvsn
voiceofmotown.com

WVU’s Investment In Neal Brown

Fans are fed up with the way the WVU Football program has been this season, but it is WAY too early to even discuss the firing of Neal Brown. There are two major reasons:. He hasn’t had a full season with HIS players yet. WVU simply cannot pay his enormous...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wvsportsnow.com

Emotional Intervention Sets Tone for WVU Football’s Second Act

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Entering the Week 7 BYE, the WVU Football team looked rough. There’s no way to sugarcoat that; a 2-4 record more than warranted major program change, and when head coach Neal Brown spoke with the media, it seemed like his open week agenda was to, simply put, get the ball into the hands of those who were willing to work for the opportunity.
FOOTBALL
Daily Athenaeum

Neal Brown vs. Garry Patterson part III

In his tenure as head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, Neal Brown is 14-15 overall and just 8-13 in Big 12 play. However, there is one team that Neal Brown has kept in check since taking over in Morgantown, the TCU Horned Frogs. Against the second longest-tenured head coach in the Big 12 — Garry Patterson — Neal Brown is 3-0.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Neal Brown: Three keys to WVU’s win over TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — According to West Virginia’s third-year head coach Neal Brown, his Mountaineer football team emerged from Fort Worth with a 29-17 victory over TCU because it prevailed in three key areas. “It was a much-need win on the road at TCU,” acknowledged Brown, who is 3-0 against the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
