CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

MSRB CEO Mark Kim sees material information evolving

By Kelley R. Taylor
bondbuyer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnvironmental, social and governance factors are becoming increasingly important to municipal securities investors, and that trend may be transforming the information considered material for disclosure purposes, Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board CEO Mark Kim said Wednesday. “Investors and other market participants are increasingly integrating ESG factors into their investment decisions...

www.bondbuyer.com

Comments / 0

Related
bondbuyer.com

GFOA taking the lead on ESG disclosure

Earlier this year, the Government Finance Officers Association released the first of three environmental, social and governance best practices focusing on disclosure of environmental risk factors faced by state and local governments. On Oct. 1, the GFOA Executive Committee approved subsequent best practices on the social and governance factors of...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

New Edelman Study Reveals How Global Pandemic, Evolving Social Issues Landscape Has Made Corporate Communications More Important to CEOs, Boards of Directors

Geopolitical tensions, technological disruption, continuous transformation and other factors also creating more complexity, increasing C-suite reliance on communications. Edelman announced the release of a comprehensive global study revealing a dramatic shift in the importance placed on Corporate Communications by CEOs, Boards of Directors and other C-suite executives at the world’s leading companies. The “Future of Corporate Communications” research finds that the role of Corporate Communications has forever changed – shifting away from what has traditionally been viewed as a support function towards one increasingly recognized as an enabler of enterprise value.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bondbuyer.com

Opportunity to provide feedback to MSRB on new-issue pricing critical

The Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board earlier this month issued a request for comment on two draft compliance resources — one for dealers and the other for municipal advisors — concerning new-issue pricing. The stated goal for the compliance resources is “to enhance understanding regarding the existing regulatory standards applicable to...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
bizjournals

Former Terminix COO Kim Scott tapped to be Aramark Uniform Services CEO

On Sept. 24, Terminix announced that COO Kim Scott was resigning to take a position with another company. Now, that company has been revealed. Aramark has named Scott president and CEO of its uniform services business, which produces the second-most revenue among the nation's uniform providers. Scott will oversee nearly...
BUSINESS
federalnewsnetwork.com

5.9% COLA and 2.7% pay raise: What’s not to like?

With a 5.9% cost of living adjustment (COLA) set for Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) retirees, and a 2.7% pay raise on track for January, many working feds and retirees have got to be breathing a sigh of relief. This is a real take-it-to-the-bank silver lining during a time of worldwide pandemic when so much has changed. It will make trips to the store and gas station less painful.
WASHINGTON, DC
SmartAsset

Coinbase vs. Robinhood for Crypto: Which Is Best?

Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, and Robinhood, a popular and innovative trading platform, are often compared to try to determine which is the best service for trading and investing in cryptocurrency. Both have simple applications that are user-friendly for beginners. … Continue reading → The post Coinbase vs. Robinhood for Crypto: Which Is Best? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Cheddar News

OneUnited Bank CEO on Greenwood Debit Card Tribute to Black Wall Street

Kevin Cohee, chairman and CEO of OneUnited Bank, joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about the launch of its Greenwood debit card keeping alive the legacy of Tulsa, Oklahoma's historic Black Wall Street. Cohee also discussed the importance of shopping with Black businesses and investing in Black-led and owned financial institutions. "Our leaders have understood, since the end of slavery, the importance of us being organized in order to be effective in a capitalist society," he said.
TULSA, OK
SmartAsset

Guide to Set Retirement Goals By Age

Too many Americans are unprepared for retirement, according to a PwC analysis. Around a quarter of U.S. adults have no savings at all for retirement, and only 36% are on track. Fortunately, several major brokerages offer age-based benchmarks that folks would … Continue reading → The post Guide to Set Retirement Goals By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Decisions#Ceo#Materiality#Msrb#Fintech#Esg
SmartAsset

Pandemic Offers This Silver Lining For Retirement Savers

From doctors visits to business meetings, the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted so many of our everyday interactions from in person to online. One silver lining of this dramatic change has been increased engagement when it comes to people learning about … Continue reading → The post Pandemic Offers This Silver Lining For Retirement Savers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SmartAsset

How to Set Up a Trust Bank Account

Understanding what you need to support your loved ones during and after your life can be a daunting task. Especially when it comes to the issue of assets and finances. Many people take steps like setting up a will or … Continue reading → The post How to Set Up a Trust Bank Account appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
etftrends.com

Three Vanguard ETFs With High Annual Dividend Yields

Getting the highest yields could mean that investors need to step out of their comfort zones when it comes to duration and location, which they can do with ETFs from Vanguard. As mentioned, fixed income investors will need to go farther out on the yield curve and accept higher duration with funds like the Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (EDV). The fund carries a low 0.07% expense ratio.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
MarketWatch

Arhaus sets IPO terms as profitable home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.4 billion

Arhaus Inc. has set the terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.38 billion. The company could raise up to $219.4 million, as it is offering 12.9 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders are offering 10.0 million shares in the IPO, as they look to raise up to $170.0 million. The company expects to have a total of 140.06 million shares outstanding after the IPO, including 57.34 million Class A shares and 82.72 million Class B shares. The Class A shares are expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ARHS." BofA Securities and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $16.2 million on revenue of $355.4 million during the six months ended June 30, after income of $10.7 million on revenue of $224.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.7% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.0%.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Goldman Sachs CEO sees risk of higher global inflation, slower growth

RIYADH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) Chief Executive David Solomon said on Tuesday there is a risk of higher inflation and slower growth globally. There will be consequences for having accommodative monetary policy for a long time, Solomon said at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy