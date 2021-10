Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre must repay $828,000 that he received from welfare funds that were meant for families in need, according to a report. Mississippi State Auditor Shad White said Tuesday that Favre is not facing any criminal charges but will be hit with a lawsuit if the funds are not returned within 30 days. White said the Hall of Fame quarterback received $1.1 million in welfare funds for multiple speeches for which he did not show up.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO