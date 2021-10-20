The Playhouse

Itawamba County is bustling with activity through Christmas. Our elected officials and businesses around the county have joined forces to provide experiences for everyone in the family. Fulton businesses created scarecrows in the theme of their business at a record number this year. Through October 31st, take the family and tour the over 40 scarecrow locations. The scarecrow themes are the best we have ever had. Take your family fall photos all around town and make sure to stop in and visit with our businesses. Mantachie businesses, churches, and community organizations have teamed up for the 2nd Annual Mantachie Monster Mash on Wednesday, October 27th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. This community wide Trick or Treat event brings back the nostalgia of times gone by. Families are invited to have walk up trick or treat from business to churches to those organizations set up all around town. There will be games and so much more awaiting you. A map is posted on Visit Itawamba, Town of Mantachie, and local business pages. We encourage you to start on one end, work that side of the road, once you reach the last business on the map, turn around and work the other side. This will help with traffic flow and please don’t stop in the street allowing your children to exit the vehicle to trick or treat. We want everyone to be safe and keep traffic flowing at a slow and steady pace. On Thursday, October 28th, the City of Fulton will host Scare Around the Square. We encourage any business, church, or community organizations to come set up around the square with games, candy, and costumes! City Hall will be giving out hot dogs to the children again this year too. The Boy Scouts will have a haunted house at Troop 32 location in downtown. Tremont is getting in on the action too on the same night starting at 7:00 p.m. The Mississippi School of Music at the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center will be hosting a Chili Cookoff Supper and have a Fall Music Production presented by the students. $10 admission for 12 years or older.

