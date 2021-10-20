CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Playhouse

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 7 days ago

When our children were children, they experienced issues with the darkness. Leaving the closet or hall light on or plugging in a night light was a must for a few years - in spite of our constant assurance that we were always close. We assured them that here was nothing to...

www.djournal.com

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Happy Harvest Walk!

Approximately 900 children enjoyed the brisk fall morning walking through the city of Pontotoc on Tuesday, Oct. 26, collecting candy from the businesses and enjoying all the morning greetings from the folks from across the city. Pontotoc Park and Rec. director Terry Farr expressed appreciation to all the police department, city workers and downtown businesses who helped make this a special day.
PONTOTOC, MS
Blueridgenow.com

Leiman Garden of Remembrance dedicated at Flat Rock Playhouse

The Leiman Garden of Remembrance was recently dedicated by Flat Rock Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant, David and Sharon Leiman, Rabbi Rachael Jackson, and members of the community. David and Sharon Leiman made this hallowed space possible through a generous gift in memory of the Leiman family and...
FLAT ROCK, NC
charlottesmartypants.com

Matthews Playhouse’s Halloween Haunted Trail is back

Matthews Playhouse is back with its fan-favorite Halloween Haunted Trail with food trucks and fun for all!. ​Experience a heart-pumping walk through the woods of the Four Mile Creek Trail with your designated tour guide. Live actors, spooky sounds and unexpected surprises could await you behind every turn! The Full Fright Trail is designed to frighten. Prepare to be spooked as you make your way through the dark woods with your tour guide. We recommend this version of the trail for ages 10 and up.
MATTHEWS, NC
Slate

Dear Prudence Uncensored: Not What Mom Wanted

This week, Jenée Desmond-Harris and Willa Paskin discuss a Prudie letter: “Not What Mom Wanted.”. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Hi Willa! So I chose this question for us to discuss because I thought my response was kinda lacking, and I’m hoping you have something to add besides punting to a therapist. What did you think?
RELATIONSHIPS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Never cheat the man -- or woman -- in the glass

I make it a habit to read bulletin boards in my travels. Much like the Internet, you never know what you might see. Unlike the Internet, what you may find is almost always worth your while. As we used to say when I was one of Uncle Sam’s Misguided Children,...
RIPLEY, MS
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Parenting
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Haunted trails tapping into Halloween’s scare factor

Two haunted attractions in Monroe County will offer frights leading up to Halloween. While the Haunted Woods of Terror in Egypt makes its debut, Creepy Hollow Haunted Trail in Becker is returning for its second year. Located at 50031 L&J Trail in Becker Bottom, Creepy Hollow Haunted Trail features several...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
CBS Minnesota

Let Us See Your Most Memorable 1991 Halloween Blizzard Pics

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thirty years ago this weekend, the scariest thing outside our door was Old Man Winter. The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 is a story that is brought up year after year — and for good reason. The record-setting storm has become a badge of honor. Blustery winds and plummeting temperatures made going house-to-house or just about anywhere a challenge, and Halloween night was just the start. As the Twin Cities woke up on All Saint’s Day, the snow picked up, at times falling two inches an hour. Plows couldn’t keep up. The roads were buried. No buses were in service. And Cars? They were covered. By the end of the event, which stretched for days, the Twin Cities received more than 28 inches of fresh snow, the biggest storm still on record. Everyone who lived here took photos and video of the snow when it happened. We want to see your best images. Send them using the form below and we might feature them on TV or online! TERMS OF USE: Click here to read the photo submission terms of use.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Heart of Ecru Logo

Ecru of yesterday continues to thrive even more today, get set for the festival this Saturday!. The lone sound of a steam-run train whistle marked the beginning of the little village of Ecru.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

No tricks, only treats

There's no shortage of Halloween events across Itawamba County over the next several days. Many have been submitted to The Times with an open invitation for youngsters from across the area to join in. Remind them to practice the safety tips found in last weeks paper and a Happy (and safe) Halloween!
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Sharing at Christmas application deadline is Friday

This Friday, Oct. 29, is the last day anyone may submit an application for the New Albany Gazette staff’s Sharing at Christmas program. Because of limited funding, not all applicants may receive the food boxes and toys. The program, started and implemented independently by Gazette employees and supported by the...
weeklypostnc.com

North Carolina Family Wins Magical Charmed Playhouse from Kinder Joy & Barbie

The Emery family (based in Charlotte, NC) were randomly selected as part of sweepstakes to receive a career-themed DJ playhouse to celebrate Kinder Joy’s new toy line, Kinder Joy® x Barbie® “You Can Be Anything™, which focuses on empowerment and celebrating diversity. Designed and built by the Charmed Playhouses duo Tyson and Audrey Leavitt, the fantasy and magical playhouse builders of Discovery Channel’s Playhouse Masters fame, this playhouse was specifically themed around a career featured in the Kinder Joy® x Barbie® You Can Be Anything™ toy line – a DJ – to create the ultimate play space of possibility and ignite imagination.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Shop locally this holiday season

I don’t think we can say often enough why and how important it is for all of us to shop locally. Yes, we all go out of town from time to time to shop, but our habits need to be shopping with our local merchants. We have a great downtown...
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

museum news

Greetings from the Town Square Museum. Recent visitors include Home School teachers and students from Pontotoc: Glenda and Laken Hall, Kara and Mollie Miller; Leah Reid, Christy, Jonathan and Shane Robbins. Also visiting the museum were Nicholas Oestreich of Bellevue, Nebraska; and Tina Pickering of the Woodland Community,. The Pontotoc...
PONTOTOC, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

ICDC BEAT: Bustling with activity through Christmas

Itawamba County is bustling with activity through Christmas. Our elected officials and businesses around the county have joined forces to provide experiences for everyone in the family. Fulton businesses created scarecrows in the theme of their business at a record number this year. Through October 31st, take the family and tour the over 40 scarecrow locations. The scarecrow themes are the best we have ever had. Take your family fall photos all around town and make sure to stop in and visit with our businesses. Mantachie businesses, churches, and community organizations have teamed up for the 2nd Annual Mantachie Monster Mash on Wednesday, October 27th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. This community wide Trick or Treat event brings back the nostalgia of times gone by. Families are invited to have walk up trick or treat from business to churches to those organizations set up all around town. There will be games and so much more awaiting you. A map is posted on Visit Itawamba, Town of Mantachie, and local business pages. We encourage you to start on one end, work that side of the road, once you reach the last business on the map, turn around and work the other side. This will help with traffic flow and please don’t stop in the street allowing your children to exit the vehicle to trick or treat. We want everyone to be safe and keep traffic flowing at a slow and steady pace. On Thursday, October 28th, the City of Fulton will host Scare Around the Square. We encourage any business, church, or community organizations to come set up around the square with games, candy, and costumes! City Hall will be giving out hot dogs to the children again this year too. The Boy Scouts will have a haunted house at Troop 32 location in downtown. Tremont is getting in on the action too on the same night starting at 7:00 p.m. The Mississippi School of Music at the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center will be hosting a Chili Cookoff Supper and have a Fall Music Production presented by the students. $10 admission for 12 years or older.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

SEASON OF GIVING: Neighborhood Christian Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighborhood Christian Center is a grassroots non-profit created by JoeAnn Ballard, reacting to the needs in her community. For more than 40 years, NCC has been a staple and provider of essential services in the Memphis community. This non-profit serves more than 30,000 people every year through...
MEMPHIS, TN

