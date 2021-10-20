Sailing Club Bareboat Program at Singles on Sailboats

Matt Rutherford was just a few days into his planned unaided, non-stop solo-sailing trip around North and South America when he realized he'd left all his extra pants on the dock. The days of preparation before setting off had been frantic and a few things got left behind. This was a problem. He was facing 309 days at sea with little human contact and his small 27-foot sailboat, which he got for free and outfitted himself, was designed for bay sailing and not the notoriously unrelenting weather and towering seas of Cape Horn or the perilous ice of the Northwest Passage. To cap it off, he had just spilt diesel fuel all over himself, the result of a leaking fuel bladder, and he really wanted a change of clothes.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO