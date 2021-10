Pittsburghers know a good hoagie when they taste one. While we have an abundance of spots that serve scrumptious hoagies, only one earns the title of the Best Hoagie in Pittsburgh. Readers of Pittsburgh City Paper crowned the hoagies from Triangle Bar & Grill in Pittsburgh as the best in 2021. If you’ve not had […] The post Triangle Bar & Grill In Pittsburgh, A Favorite For 40 Years, Earns Best Hoagie In City Recognition appeared first on Only In Your State.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO