Week 9 football previews for Henderson County

Brownsboro senior Ja’Tavien Sessions wraps up a Bullard player in last week’s 33-28 victory. The Bears get a tough test this week as the host the Canton Eagles at 7:30 p.m. Travis Tapley/Correspondent

Here are the Week 9 contests for the Henderson County area schools.

Canton at Brownsboro

Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Location: Brownsboro Bears Stadium.

Coaches: Brownsboro: Lance Connot. Canton: Casey Hubble.

Up next: Brownsboro is open.

Players to Watch: Brownsboro: Kyle Nichols, Aiden Hardin, C.J. Cofer, Jackson Epperson, Ryan McGrill, Gekyle Baker, Payton Stephenson, Dylan Downey, Kaleb Hernandez, Jaxyn Rogers, Lane Epperson. Canton: JaBraylon Pickens, Chantson Prox, Preston Yarber, Jason Brisbois, Jaden Brown, Colton Whitehead.

Twitter size preview: Head coach Lance Connot currently has his Bears in first place in District 7-4A, Division II with an overall record of 4-4 and 2-0 in district play after a 33-28 victory over Bullard last week. … Canton comes in with a record of 5-2 overall and 1-0 in district play as they are tied with the Van Vandals for second place. Canton is on a three-game winning streak and is outscoring opponents, 261-189 this season.

Cross Roads at Atlas

Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Location: Western Hills High School Field, 3600 Boston Ave., Fort Worth, TX.

Coaches: Cross Roads: Daniel Pierce. Atlas: Chris Connaughton.

Up next: Blooming Grove at Cross Roads, Thursday,

Players to Watch: Cross Roads: Brian Latham, Zachary Blain, Austin Harris, Braydon Hart, Joshua Perkins, Trevor Marquez. Atlas: Jacob Brown, Turner Humphrey, Ethan Lee-Davis, Noah Peiser, Noah Harrison.

Twitter size preview: The Rattlers are currently 3-4 overall following a 58-30 victory over the Texas Wind Friday. … Sophomore quarterback Jacob Brown will be a player to watch as he has thrown for 1,042 yards and seven TD’s with nine interceptions. Turner Humphrey is the team’s leading rushing with 655 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Cross Roads is coming in with a record of 3-4 overall following a 54-6 loss to Colmesneil last week.

Kemp at Eustace

Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Location: The Boneyard in Eustace.

Coaches: Eustace: Monty Leaf. Kemp: Justin Stephens.

Up next: Malakoff at Kemp, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Players to Watch: Eustace: Christian Case, Jake Haney, David French, Jacob Chandler, Jordan Grant, Kasen Carter, Ish Maltos, Cannon Kilcrease. Kemp: Collin Boyle, Deacon Thompson, Nathan Pringle, Clayton Brown, Jared Minzenmayer, Braydon Gibbons, Hayden Stevenson, Zach Dunn, Dustin Tuttle, Tenileee Anthony, Chandler Smith, Laramie Greathouse, Jose Villanueva, Aaron Quezada, Blake Peyton.

Twitter size preview: Rivals will face off at the Boneyard in Eustace as the Bulldogs and Yellowjackets look for their first district win this season. …. Eustace is currently 4-3 overall and 0-2 in district play under coach Monty Leaf, while first-year coach Justin Stephens is looking to guide Kemp to their first win as they are 0-6 overall and 0-2 in district play.

Groesbeck at Malakoff

Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Malakoff Tiger Stadium.

Coaches: Malakoff: Jamie Driskell. Groesbeck: Jerry Bomar.

Up next: Malakoff at Kemp, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Players to Watch: Malakoff: Judd Driskell, DK Rose, Duce Hart, Lance Robertson, Kannon Poteete, Quintin Fulton, Karter Fuller, Zack Standley, Ryder Rogers, Davion Tolliver, K’Vionne Davis, Jaiden Trevino, Fernando Contreras, Damien Jackson, Austin Massingill, Jose Morales, Corey Phillips. Groesbeck: Tyson Pringle, Allen Lewis, Brendon Morrow, Kenny Bennett, Chris Cox, Kallen Rogers, Anthony Lewis.

Twitter size preview: The Malakoff Tigers look to keep a consecutive defensive shutout going, which is currently at nine games but it won’t be easy Friday. … The top two teams will battle in District 8-3A, Division I as Groesbeck is 6-1 overall and 2-0 in district play. Malakoff comes in with a record of 4-3 and is also 2-0 in district play. … The Goats come in averaging 44.6 points per game, while allowing 17.3 points this season. … You can catch the game on the SHN Sports Network with Joey Snowden and Marcus Dowell on the call.

Gold-Burg at Trinidad

Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Location: Trinidad Trojan Field.

Coaches: Trinidad: Michael Warren. Gold-Burg: Joe Helms.

Up next: Trinidad at Forestburg, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Players to Watch: Trinidad: Kasey Womack, Kolby Fletcher, Montez Shofner, Chris Ayala, Jack Quinn, Cutter Clark. Gold-Burg: Kani Grace, Will Hodges, Kolton Whitaker, Jayon Grace, Jack Henry, Eli Freeman, Jayton Epperson, Ian Grissom.

Twitter size preview: The Bowie Gold-Burg Bears wrapped up non-district play at 5-2 overall following a 65-20 loss to Benjamin last Friday night. The Bears are averaging 46.9 points per game, while giving up 29.6 points this season. …. The Trojans are 0-7 overall heading into the District 10-A, Division II opener as they have been outscored 332-13 this season.