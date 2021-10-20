CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

Deputies arrest fugitive, find missing girl

By From Staff Reports
 7 days ago
In less than two hours Wednesday morning, Henderson County Sheriff's Deputies successfully searched for and arrested a fugitive and found a missing 15-year-old girl, according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Wallace Chalmers, 22, of Mesquite, was arrested around 9:30 a.m. on County Road 4011 just inside neighboring Kaufman County.

Earlier that morning, around 8:10 a.m., the girl's mother called to report her missing, last seen with a man matching Chalmers' description.

She said they were in a four-door, silver Kia.

Deputies responded to the call and began searching for them. Command staff and dispatch began working on a public alert when Deputies reported they had found the vehicle, the suspect, and the missing girl.

Chalmers was wanted by Forney Police Department on a charge of indecency with a child.

“This is one of those really good days,” Hillhouse said. “The Deputies and all of us in the Sheriff’s Office are grateful this incident was resolved quickly by our entire team.”

Hillhouse said his office is continuing its investigation into the case.

