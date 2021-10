News came out earlier this week that Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez had been playing despite being injured. Huskers head coach Scott Frost made the comments on his television show over the weekend, while discussing the Nebraska loss to Minnesota. Frost followed up on Wednesday and while he didn’t give many details about his condition, he expects Martinez to be back behind center when the Huskers host No. 25 Purdue.

