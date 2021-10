Just a friendly reminder that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are most definitely not okay with paparazzi taking pictures of their kids. This is not news, ofc. Blake and Ryan have always guarded the privacy of their daughters (James 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2), and they've done so fiercely. The couple don't share photos of their daughters on social media and very rarely bring them along to public events. They also get very upset when paparazzi follow their family in pursuit of pictures of the girls, which is fair since A. their daughters are not public figures and are entitled to privacy and B. their daughters are small children who are entitled to not be stalked and terrorized by adult strangers.

