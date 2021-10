Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that Democrats are close to reaching a deal on President Joe Biden’s social spending bill and will lock it down by the end of next week. Pelosi told CNN’s Jake Tapper that Democrats have “90 percent of the bill agreed to and written, we just have some of the last decisions to be made.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO