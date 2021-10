Remember Moto Maker? Motorola used to make it easy to personalize your Moto X or Moto G with whatever colors you liked the most, but it quietly discontinued the program several years ago. The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are the newest foldable devices from Samsung, complete with top-notch specs and, at least in the case of the Z Flip3, a more affordable price. With another event on the horizon, the company might be ready to pick up the mantle from Motorola, with the introduction of customizable colors for both of its folding phones.

