2021-22 Portland Trail Blazers Viewing Guide

When AT&T Sports Networks (which manages ROOT Sports Northwest, although that particular regional sports network is primarily owned by the Seattle Mariners) announced their carriage partners Tuesday, DirecTV (owned by AT&T, but recently spun off from the main company) and its streaming companion DirecTV Stream was not included. That didn’t particularly matter that day, with the Seattle Kraken’s opening game being carried nationally on ESPN (and not on local RSNs), but it does matter for the upcoming games. And, as Geoff Baker of The Seattle Times writes, those sides have now made a deal, meaning that ROOT Sports Northwest will indeed be carried on DirecTV and DirecTV Stream this year (which is particularly notable for Kraken and Portland Trail Blazers games):

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO