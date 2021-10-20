CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021-22 Portland Trail Blazers Viewing Guide

By Timmay!
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portland Trail Blazers have moved to a new sports network for the 2021-22 season, ROOT SPORTS Northwest, which means that many viewing options have changed for local fans. Some key providers, such as online streamers YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV, don’t offer the network. And if you’re outside of...

The Independent

NBA: Phoenix Suns beaten as CJ McCollum leads Portland Trail Blazers to first win

The Portland Trail Blazers recorded their first win of the season with a dominant 134-105 effort against reigning Western Conference champions the Phoenix Suns CJ McCollum netted 28, while Damian Lillard scored 19 – including his first three-pointer of the campaign – and had eight assists as the Blazers led by as many as 37 en route to victory.Rookie Evan Mobley finished with a 17-point, 11-rebound double double as the Cleveland Cavaliers nabbed the first win of their campaign over the Atlanta Hawks. winning 101-95.Poetry in motion.@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/kXAHH1Lh3u— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) October 24, 2021The Toronto Raptors had another...
The Oregonian

Root Sports now live on fuboTV: How to watch Portland Trail Blazers games on TV, without cable in 2021

Root Sports Northwest, the channel that will carry the majority of Portland Trail Blazers games broadcast in the Pacific Northwest this season and beyond, has now officially been added to fuboTV’s lineup of channels. The arrival of Root Sports on the streaming platform comes just days before the Blazers tip off in their NBA regular season opener on October 20 against the Sacramento Kings.
warriorscentral.com

Portland Trail Blazers will close preseason Friday at Golden State Warriors minus Damian Lillard: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch online

The Portland Trail Blazers have one more opportunity to secure a victory this preseason before things get real Wednesday against Sacramento at the Moda Center. You can watch this Blazers vs. Warriors game live for FREE with fuboTV (free trial) The Blazers (0-3 preseason) play Friday night at Golden State (4-0) in the final preseason game for both teams. I want to start getting ready for the regular season," Lillard said.
Blazer's Edge

Trail Blazers 2021-22 Season Preview: Larry Nance, Jr.

The countdown is on to the start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season for the Portland Trail Blazers. Blazer’s Edge will be running our season preview from now until the Blazers tip off the year against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Today we talk about Portland’s new, shiny off-season acquisition: Larry Nance, Jr.
warriorscentral.com

Portland Trail Blazers end preseason winless, fall 119-97 at Golden State Warriors: Game rewind

The Portland Trail Blazers were without Damian Lillard for their final preseason game Friday at Golden State. So, maybe the fact that they lost 119-97 to end the preseason at 0-4 shouldn't be considered that alarming. Or, maybe nothing that happened during preseason should be regarded as anything other than meaningless tune-up games that are learning opportunities.
Blazer's Edge

Blazers 2021-22 Season Preview: Norman Powell

With the conclusion of the Portland Trail Blazers’ preseason schedule last night, the countdown is on to the start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season. Blazer’s Edge will be running our season preview from now until the Blazers tip off the year against the Sacramento Kings next Wednesday. Today’s preview...
Awful Announcing

DirecTV picks up ROOT Sports Northwest, including Seattle Kraken and Portland Trail Blazers games

When AT&T Sports Networks (which manages ROOT Sports Northwest, although that particular regional sports network is primarily owned by the Seattle Mariners) announced their carriage partners Tuesday, DirecTV (owned by AT&T, but recently spun off from the main company) and its streaming companion DirecTV Stream was not included. That didn’t particularly matter that day, with the Seattle Kraken’s opening game being carried nationally on ESPN (and not on local RSNs), but it does matter for the upcoming games. And, as Geoff Baker of The Seattle Times writes, those sides have now made a deal, meaning that ROOT Sports Northwest will indeed be carried on DirecTV and DirecTV Stream this year (which is particularly notable for Kraken and Portland Trail Blazers games):
KGW

Trail Blazers will open 2021-22 season on Oct. 20

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers will face the Sacramento Kings in their first game of the 2021-22 NBA season, with a 7 p.m. tipoff at the Moda Center. Fans can expect an outdoor pregame party on the Rose Quarter Commons starting at 5 p.m. featuring a live DJ, sign-making stations and free Rip City placards, according to a press release from the team. Guests can also catch Blaze's Parade on the inside concourse.
Blazer's Edge

Blazers Likely To End Up Under Tax

As the regular season gets underway for the NBA, countless pundits are making their predictions known for the year ahead. John Hollinger of the Athletic has one such prediction for the Portland Trail Blazers: they will get under the luxury tax by moving someone. Unlike the few teams that are well above the line, the Blazers are only $3 million over it, and being above the line means missing out on money due to divvying up the penalties paid.
Blazer's Edge

Jacked Ramsays Pregame Show: Blazers v Kings

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they get you ready for tonight’s opening game - the Portland Trail Blazers host the Sacramento Kings as the first game of a new era, one spearheaded by new head coach Chauncey Billups gets under way. Damian Lillard has fully committed to...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard reiterates desire to remain in Portland, sets clear goals: ‘I wanna be MVP, I wanna win a championship’

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard said Tuesday, Oct. 19, that he isn’t leaving Portland and that his goals remain what they’ve always been. “I want to be MVP,” he told reporters Tuesday following the team’s final practice before the start of the regular season Wednesday against Sacramento at the Moda Center. “I want to win the championship. I think that’s been pretty clear. I don’t think I’ve been shy about that at all.”
Blazer's Edge

McCollum Grows Presence In Wine Industry

Fans around Rip City know that Portland Trail Blazers’ shooting guard CJ McCollum enjoys his vino, so much so that he has his own wine label and recently acquired a vineyard that abuts the winery property where his McCollum Heritage label is made. In a recent piece on CNN, McCollum spoke with journalist Jeremy Harlan about his growing wine ventures. Harlan acknowledged that McCollum is more than one kind of trail blazer.
NBA

Trail Blazers Game Notes: Sacramento Kings (0-0) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (0-0)

SACRAMENTO KINGS (0-0) vs. PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (0-0) Wednesday, October 20, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) LAST PORTLAND WIN: 123-119, 3/4/21 (Portland) LAST SACRAMENTO WIN: 123-111, 3/7/20 (Portland) CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Portland) SERIES NOTES. • Wednesday's game is the first of three matchups between the Trail Blazers and Kings this season....
