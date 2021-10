LAWRENCE — Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self spoke on a range of topics last week during a Big 12 Conference tipoff event. Self discussed the expectations many have for the Jayhawks, how they’re the conference’s preseason favorite in addition to being ranked No. 3 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. He talked about what could be expected from super senior guard Remy Martin, the conference’s preseason player of the year, and returners with all-conference recognition as well like senior guard Ochai Agbaji and senior forward David McCormack. He reflected on some ways he’s seen the world of college athletics change in recent years, and much more.

KANSAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO