Henry Repeating Arms is planning to expand its operations in Ladysmith. The firearms manufacturer will add an 84-thousand square-foot building on a 13-acre plot of land. Officials with the gunmaker say that expansion will result in 100 jobs to be added over the next three years. The new property will mean Henry Repeating Arms has 350-thousand square feet of manufacturing space with more than 600 employees. The company says more expansion in the future is possible. It makes more than 200 models of rifles and shotguns.

LADYSMITH, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO