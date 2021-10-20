CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE BATMAN: Kristen Stewart Weighs In On Speculation She Could Play The Joker Opposite Robert Pattinson

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 7 days ago

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart starred alongside each other in the Twilight movies, but they've both since moved on to other, far more serious (and critically acclaimed) projects. Stewart has recently been doing the rounds to talk about playing Princess Diana in Spencer, while there's a huge amount of excitement surrounding...

www.comicbookmovie.com

Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Brings a Retro Flair in Cuffed Jeans & This On-the-Rise Footwear Trend

Kristen Stewart channeled vibes from the 1970s with her latest off-duty look. The “Twilight” alumna grabbed lunch in Los Angeles on Wednesday in relaxed attire, layering a striped short-sleeve shirt over a white tank top and cuffed mid-rise jeans. The ensemble also included a slung backpack and red-framed sunglasses. On her feet, the throwback inspiration for her look continued in leather Mary Janes. Recognizable from the loafer-like silhouette and buckled cross-foot strap, Mary Janes originated in the early 20th century as a classic women’s shoe style and ironically returned to the fashion scene at the end of the millennium amongst punk and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘The Take’: Kristen Stewart on Importance of LGBTQ+ Representation in ‘Eternals’; Ruby Rose Alleges Misconduct on ‘Batwoman’ Set

Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals,” the highly-anticipated next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had its premiere this week, with the film receiving praise on social media. One of the highlights was its inclusion of married LGBTQ+ characters — Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos and Haaz Sleiman as his architect husband. In this episode of “The Take,” Kristen Stewart, who is bisexual, discusses the importance of Marvel representing the LGBTQ+ community and shares a message for any naysayers who speak out against their incorporation.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Kristen Stewart Thinks She’s Probably Only Made ‘Five Really Good Films’

Kristen Stewart has a self-deprecating approach to her career spanning more than 50 films, and that took flight with the release of the “Twilight” franchise. The actress, now an Oscar contender for her turn as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s upcoming festival favorite “Spencer,” spoke to the Sunday Times (via Yahoo) about her body of work, which since breaking away from “Twilight” has long been revered by critics. (And there’s of course her legion of “Twilight” fans, too.) Stewart, who has starred in films from directors like David Fincher and Woody Allen, said that choosing roles can be a “total crapshoot.”...
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Robert Pattinson Has Really Nailed The Whole Batman Growling Voice Thing

As a culture, we have decided that Batman’s voice sounds like it was run through a woodchipper. You’ll never hear Bruce Wayne and his costumed alter ego speak with the peppy, high-pitched cadence of, say, John Mulaney, because that wouldn’t inspire fear in the hearts of the Riddler or Catwoman, now would it? It seems like every new Batman iteration plunges his voice down an octave, posing a potential thespian roadblock for actors looking to tackle the role — but worry not, Gotham City, because Robert Pattinson sounds every bit like the morose Caped Crusader we’ve come to expect.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

'The Batman' Robert Pattinson Teaser For DC FanDome Trailer

WB and director Matt Reeves release a pretty cool teaser for The Batman movie coming to the DC FanDome online event on Saturday. The official Twitter account for the movie tweeted a short teaser featuring the Bat-Signal with a voice-over from Robert Pattinson. “It’s not just a signal; it’s a...
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

Kristen Stewart as The Joker? Here’s what she thinks

Kristen Stewart has been on everyone’s minds following her turn as Princess Diana in the film “Spencer.”. Weirdly, as internet things tend to happen, a lot of people took to fan casting their dream actor to play the part of the Joker; the winner of this internet campaign was Stewart.
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Why The Robert Pattinson Batman Needs The Riddler

The Batman franchise is being rebooted once again, this time with Robert Pattinson donning the cape and cowl of The Dark Knight. DC FanDome gave us another look at the very dark tone of the film along with its main villain, The Riddler, who's played by Paul Dano. But this classic Batman rogue hasn't always been in a green suit covered in question marks. His history with the Caped Crusader gets as brutal and twisted as any in Batman lore, so here's why the R Pats Batman NEEDS The Riddler to kick off this reboot. The Riddler has been played garishly on screen by Frank Gorshin in the 60s TV series and movie, as well as Jim Carrey in the 1995 Batman Forever, but in the comics, dating all the way back to early Detective Comics, Edward Nigma (aka Eddie Nash and Edward Nygma) developed a track record of fiendishly clever schemes and a constant need to be the smartest person in a room full of very dangerous villains. Get another look at the second trailer from Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. for The Batman. Starring Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, The Batman's release date is March 4, 2022. For more from DC Fandome subscribe to IGN to check out the rest of our coverage!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves on Defining Their Vengeful Dark Knight in The Batman

Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne is a "reckless rockstar" and an "odd creature" in The Batman, director Matt Reeves' reboot defining a Dark Knight in year two of his crime-fighting career. Reeves joined Pattinson and Catwoman actor Zoe Kravitz virtually at DC FanDome 2021 to reveal behind-the-scenes intel and a new trailer for The Batman, about an angry Bruce's crusade for vengeance in a crime-infested Gotham City terrorized by a mysterious serial killer: the Riddler (Paul Dano). The creative team explained why The Batman is "radically different" from what's come before, why this noir tale isn't another origin story, and what to expect when Batman unleashes his vengeance.
MOVIES
NYLON

Kristen Stewart Is Potentially Open To Going Joker Mode

The Kristen Stewart hive has been waiting forever for the world to catch up and acknowledge her as one of the best working actresses. Some of us have been with her since before the Twilight days, fighting the good fight against the haters who have never even heard of Personal Shopper! Stewart has established herself as an avant-garde starlet, and her portrayal of Princess Diana in the highly-anticipated film Spencer will only further the gospel of her acting to the world. But she’s also down to play a twisted villain, and maybe, just maybe, even go Joker mode.
CELEBRITIES
/Film

Kristen Stewart Says Thanks But No Thanks To Being Fancast As The Joker

In just a few weeks, Kristen Stewart returns to the big screen as the star of Pablo Larraín's emotional drama "Spencer." Starring as the Princess of Wales, Stewart paints a haunting portrait of the tragic former royal as she suffers through a miserable Christmas weekend with the royal family. As the premiere date for her intimate performance approaches, we all know that there's one huge question on everyone's mind: does Kristen Stewart wanna play The Joker??
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kristen Stewart Addresses Possibility of Playing Joker

Robert Pattinson is set to make his cinematic debut as Batman next year and fans are already... Robert Pattinson is set to make his cinematic debut as Batman next year and fans are already making suggestions on who should play the Joker who might make an appearance in future films. One of the names that are showing up is Pattinson's Twilight co-star and former girlfriend Kristen Stewart. Now, the actress herself has broken silence and addressed if we would ever see her play the famous DC villain.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Marries Edgy & Sweet Style in a Satin Bandeau & Lace Skirt at ‘Spencer’ Premiere

Kristen Stewart continued her streak of romantic red carpet edge this week at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spencer.” Walking the red carpet last night, the film’s star tapped her go-to brand, Chanel, for her evening wear. The two-piece look comes courtesy of the brand’s fall ’21 couture lineup, featuring a satin black bandeau and a sheer-paneled skirt with tiered lace trim. Stewart’s ensemble also included a glittering diamond necklace and hidden heels underneath her floor-sweeping ensemble. Earlier this month, at the premiere of “Spencer” at the BFI London Film Festival, the film’s star arrived on the red carpet in London in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
MOVIES

