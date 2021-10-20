THE BATMAN: Kristen Stewart Weighs In On Speculation She Could Play The Joker Opposite Robert Pattinson

The Batman franchise is being rebooted once again, this time with Robert Pattinson donning the cape and cowl of The Dark Knight. DC FanDome gave us another look at the very dark tone of the film along with its main villain, The Riddler, who's played by Paul Dano. But this classic Batman rogue hasn't always been in a green suit covered in question marks. His history with the Caped Crusader gets as brutal and twisted as any in Batman lore, so here's why the R Pats Batman NEEDS The Riddler to kick off this reboot. The Riddler has been played garishly on screen by Frank Gorshin in the 60s TV series and movie, as well as Jim Carrey in the 1995 Batman Forever, but in the comics, dating all the way back to early Detective Comics, Edward Nigma (aka Eddie Nash and Edward Nygma) developed a track record of fiendishly clever schemes and a constant need to be the smartest person in a room full of very dangerous villains. Get another look at the second trailer from Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. for The Batman. Starring Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, The Batman's release date is March 4, 2022. For more from DC Fandome subscribe to IGN to check out the rest of our coverage!

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO