Clemson traveled north to take on Pittsburgh in a game where the Tigers found themselves underdogs for the first time in a while. The game started slowly but the Panthers got an interception and followed it with a drive that started well, but was shut down by the Tiger defense. Clemson responded with a good drive, mixing runs and passes. Phil Mafah ran it in from a yard out to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 1:29 left in the 1st quarter. Unfortunately, Matt Bockhorst went out with an apparent lower right leg injury.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO