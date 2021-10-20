CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers defeat Lightning, 4-1

By John Reynolds
snntv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA (SNN-TV) - Aleksander Barkov scored the go-ahead goal 3:40 into the third period and the Florida Panthers won their third straight game by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 Tuesday night. Barkov slammed a loose puck in the...

www.snntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Penguins score six, defeat Lightning in NHL season opener

TAMPA -- Brian Boyle scored in his first NHL game in 14 months, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 6-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the season opener at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. "That was awesome to see," Pittsburgh forward Danton Heinen said. "It was a nice goal...
NHL
litterboxcats.com

Recap: Panthers roar back to defeat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

The Florida Panthers opened the 2021-22 season with wild and woolly (no, not Jason) 5-4 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins thanks to two goals from Carter Verhaeghe, including the decisive blow 1:37 into the extra session, and two third period goals from defenseman Aaron Ekblad, which erased a two-goal deficit.
NHL
litterboxcats.com

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning

ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoBolts, #FLAvsTBL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook. PROJECTED STARTERS: Knight vs Vasilevskiy (2-1-0 .890 / 3.25 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Tampa Bay. Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners) The Florida Panthers will be going for their...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
insidehockey.com

Sans Kucherov, power play, Lightning drop 4-1 decision to Panthers

TAMPA – The presence of Nikita Kucherov for the Tampa Bay Lightning is somewhat synonymous with the presence of Tom Brady at quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s the cog in the machine, the grape in the wine, or any analogy that fosters reference to a catalyst or the intergal part.
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

Best. Start. Ever. Florida Panthers 4, Colorado Avalanche 1

Sergei Bobrovsky’s impressive start to the season only amplified Thursday night as the Florida Panthers goalie stopped 30 shots to beat the visiting Colorado Avalanche 4-1 in Sunrise. Bobrovsky is now 3-0 as the Panthers have won their first four games to begin the 2021-22 season — the best start...
NHL
Seattle Times

Bobrovsky gets 300th win, unbeaten Panthers top Avs 4-1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored the go-ahead goal and Sergei Bobrovsky earned his 300th NHL win as the Florida Panthers remained undefeated with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. The 4-0-0 start is the best in Panthers history. They had seven points in the...
NHL
litterboxcats.com

Recap: Panthers continue to roll in 4-1 win over Avalanche

Samson Reinhart scored his first goal, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots, and for the second straight game rookie Anton Lundell collected a goal and an assist as the Florida Panthers moved to 4-0 for the first time in franchise history with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Reinhart notched...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Anthony Duclair
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Anton Lundell
Person
Brandon Montour
Person
Sam Reinhart
Person
Spencer Knight
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
CBS Miami

Panthers Heating Up The Ice With Decisive Game Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The red-hot Panthers roll into their third week of the season as one of the NHL’s best teams. For the first time in franchise history, the Cats have won their first five games and they dominated opponents in the wins. They’re averaging four and a half goals a game, and at even strength they have been the stingiest team in hockey. It has been a balanced attack with head coach Joel Queneville rolling his lines on most nights fairly equally. The emergence of rookie Anton Lundell, who now is skating with Sam Reinhart and Mason Marchment, has formed a surprising...
NHL
snntv.com

Lightning fall in shootout to Colorado

TAMPA (SNN-TV) - Cale Makar scored in the sixth round of the shootout to give the Colorado Avalanche a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Makar beat Andrei Vasilevskiy with a wrist shot after Darcy Kuemper denied Anthony Cirelli to begin the sixth round as the Avalanche ended their three-game losing streak.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Panthers#Tampa Bay#The Washington Capitals#The Colorado Avalanche
CBS Boston

Bruins, Panthers To Honor Jimmy Hayes By Auctioning Off Special Warm-Up Jerseys

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers will honor the late Jimmy Hayes this weekend when the two teams meet at TD Garden. Hayes, who spent time with both franchises, died suddenly at the age of 31 in August. The Bruins and the Panthers will honor the Dorchester native with a moment of silence ahead of Saturday’s game in Boston, and they’ll both be wearing special warm-up jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit a charity chosen by the Hayes family. The special jerseys will read ‘HAYESY’ and ‘BROADWAY’, two of the nicknames that were given to Hayes during his eight-year career. Fans can bid on the jerseys online via the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers’ Foundations. Hayes, who was a standout at Boston College before he entered the NHL, appeared in a combined 334 NHL games for the Chicago Blackhawks (2011-2013), Florida Panthers (2013-2015), Boston Bruins (2015-2017) and New Jersey Devils (2017-18) during his career. He made his way home to Boston via a trade between the Bruins and the Panthers in 2015.
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

Three Line Night: Florida Panthers 4, Boston Bruins 1

Regardless of who has been at center, the Florida Panthers third line continues to produce and did so again on Wednesday night as they accounted for the team’s first two goals in a tight game against the Boston Bruins in Sunrise. Florida got goals from Mason Marchment and Eetu Luostarinen...
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
Hockey
sanjosehockeynow.com

Kypreos Reports NHL Leans Toward Kane Suspension

Twitter has become the news outlet for insiders without a news outlet behind them. Former Hockey Night in Canada host Nick Kypreos, who now does a podcast for Sportsnet in Toronto, dropped a nugget about the NHL’s leanings toward embattled San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane. Kane has been under...
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: Blockbuster Eichel Trade Brewing Between Vegas And Buffalo.

With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgström join other Chicago Blackhawks in the COVID-19 protocol

Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgström became the ninth and 10th members of the Chicago Blackhawks to enter the COVID-19 protocol this season. Their placement on the list Tuesday doesn’t necessarily mean they tested positive. Other factors could land them on the list, such as high-risk close contact. The Blackhawks didn’t hold a news conference with players and coaches after Tuesday’s practice at ...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy