The Acquisition Broadens Kargo’s Suite of Products for Retailers and CPG Customers; Expanding Across the Open Web, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok and Snapchat. Kargo, the leader in digital high impact advertising, today announced the acquisition of the commerce-driven paid social advertising powerhouse StitcherAds. StitcherAds’ paid social commerce platform expands Kargo’s robust integrated omnichannel product suite, providing a comprehensive set of solutions for advertisers looking to execute digital campaigns across multiple screens to drive Return on Ad Spend (ROAS). With the addition of StitcherAds, Kargo is able to bring performance-marketing to retailers across multiple platforms, effectively “collapsing the traditional customer journey” and reducing the complexity in a brand’s marketing strategy.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO