My aunt used to live in a little house up north surrounded by corn fields. She lived there with my two cousins and, as far as she’s concerned, at least one ghost. Most of the things she says happened in this house, the stuff my cousins will corroborate, hover at the “mischievous” end of the spectral spectrum. Dishes falling off shelves in the next room. Objects placed in random spots while no one’s looking. The phone would often ring at weird times, and when you picked it up to say, “Hello,” you’d be met with silence.

7 DAYS AGO