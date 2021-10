The Class 6A bracket was unveiled Friday and, as is often the case with the big school seedings, there were a few surprises. Perhaps none is bigger than in Section 3, where East Ridge sported a better record, a higher QRF — a number resulting from the secret formula provided by Minnesota-Scores.net that factors in strength-of-schedule and victories — and more high-end wins than Farmington and Rosemount yet was seeded fourth behind No. 1 Lakeville South, No. 2 Farmington and No. 3 Rosemount.

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO