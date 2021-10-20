CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Vesia’s growth towards becoming the Dodgers’ No. 1 left-handed reliever

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI enjoy those moments because I know that all the hard work and...

www.dailydodgers.com

dailydodgers.com

Kenley Jansen and Dodgers have tough decision to make this offseason

At 34 years old, Kenley Jansen has at least a couple more years left in the tank. If he's able to pitch at an All-Star type of level for a few more seasons, he'll have a pretty strong Hall-of-Fame case. If Jansen enters Cooperstown, he'll do it wearing a Dodgers cap.
MLB
ABC7 Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers tab reliever Corey Knebel to start Game 5 against the San Francisco Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgersbegan a winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series with right-handed reliever Corey Knebel, not left-handed starter Julio Urias. Urias is not injured, which means Knebel will probably serve as an opener, paving the way for Urias to handle the bulk of the innings beginning with the bottom of the second from Oracle Park in San Francisco on Thursday night.
MLB
giants365.com

Dodgers to start reliever Corey Knebel vs. Giants in winner-take-all Game 5 of NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are starting right-handed reliever Corey Knebel instead of left-handed starter Julio Urias against the San Francisco Giants in Thursday's winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series. Urias isn't dealing with an injury, which means that Knebel will likely serve as an opener, paving the way for Urias to pitch the bulk of the innings in the decisive matchup.
MLB
Yardbarker

Containing the Dodgers run game needs to become a priority

The excitement of the Braves last pair of wins over the Dodgers shouldn’t cause us to overlook one very concerning development: Atlanta can’t stop the Dodgers run game. Game 1 wasn’t too bad. Both the Braves and Dodgers tallied two stolen bases apiece, with each side featuring a swipe that literally everyone at Truist Park saw coming (one by Trea Turner… and one by Ozzie Albies late in the game to set up Austin Riley‘s walk-off RBI).
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Blake Treinen’s IG bio has become even more problematic

Believe us — we would love to unequivocally support nasty sinker baller Blake Treinen as the Los Angeles Dodgers move forward towards a do-or-die game with the San Francisco Giants. That would feel great. Unfortunately, the rival paper in San Francisco, SFGATE, raised some very salient points about Treinen’s behavior...
MLB
Dodger Insider

Relievers keep the Dodgers in Game 1, and could continue to be big factor

The Dodgers lost Game 1 of the National League Championship Series 3–2 in Atlanta against arguably the Major Leagues’ best pitcher in the second half, Max Fried, in a game in which he was matched pitch for pitch. And none of the Dodger players making a pitch were named Max...
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers-Braves Game 3 takeaways: Unsung relievers kept Dodgers close ahead of rally

Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, 1992 National League Championship Series, Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Dodger Stadium. Last October, the Dodgers blitzed the Atlanta Braves with an 11-run first inning of Game 3 to get back in the National League Championship Series. On Tuesday, facing an identical 0-2 deficit entering the...
MLB
Sportico

Braves Find Financial Footing Amid Surprise Run to World Series

The Atlanta Braves are going back to the World Series for the first time since 1999, when Hall of Famers Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, Greg Maddux, Chipper Jones, Bobby Cox and John Schuerholz were integral parts of a ballclub that was swept by the New York Yankees. And perhaps just as important, the Braves will come out of two seasons plagued by COVID, having made money this year, said Terry McGuirk, the club’s longtime chairman. “We’ve waited 22 years for this special event,” an ecstatic McGuirk told Sportico Saturday night on the field at Truist Park. “It’s hard for us to even talk...
MLB
FanSided

Miami Marlins: Looking Back at the Alex Vesia Trade

One of the biggest stories of the 2021 NLCS so far has been former Miami Marlins left-hander Alex Vesia. Drafted by the Marlins in the 17th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Cal State East Bay, Vesia debuted in the Miami organization back in 2018 as one of the top left-handed relievers in the Marlins system. Reaching the big leagues with Miami a year ago, Vesia appeared in five games with the Marlins where he posted a combined nine earned runs across 4.1 innings pitched.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Chris Taylor belts three homers as Dodgers extend NLCS

Chris Taylor allowed the Los Angeles Dodgers to survive another day, unloading with three home runs and six RBIs on Thursday in a decisive 11-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. AJ Pollock added two home runs and drove in four, and seven Dodgers pitchers shut down the Braves, who still lead the best-of-seven series 3-2. The Dodgers are 4-0 in elimination games this postseason and have won seven consecutive going back to 2020.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Whicker: Dodgers’ Albert Pujols parachutes back into October, finds it familiar

CT is a special player," said Pujols, who was the only other Dodger who knows what three homers in a playoff game can feel like. In 2011 he hit triplicate homers in Game 3 of the World Series, for St. Louis at Texas, and four games later he was celebrating his second World Series championship. But forget his hitting, he's a great defensive player as well," Pujols continued.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

2021 NLCS: Joc Pederson Was Open To Re-Signing With Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers drafted Joc Pederson in 2011 and watched him develop from a 10th-rounder to one of their top prospects and then a postseason hero. After the 2020 season, Pederson reached free agency for the first time in his career and it came at an opportune time as he was just removed from helping the Dodgers win their first championship since 1988.
MLB

