Welcome Valued Customers - Please Click Here for More Information

Last week we talked about raising your prices so you can reduce your level of output without losing money. Most small businesses are feeling the effects of inflation with higher input costs, increased labor costs, and increased shipping costs. However, inflation isn’t the only reason to raise your prices, but...
HPE, VMware, and AMD’s combined capabilities help customers realize a more performant, secure, and efficient hybrid workplace vision from core to edge to cloud. At VMworld, our teams shared some of the great joint solutions that we bring to market together, including how we optimize end-user compute for our healthcare customers.
As loyalty and retention efforts take on greater importance in hotly competitive pandemic-era commerce, more chief financial officers are intensifying efforts around digital transformations that ensure greater customer lifetime value as a core strategy for ongoing growth. For The Strategic Role Of The CFO Playbook, a PYMNTS and Versapay collaboration,...
The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 5.9% for Social Security payments, the largest since 1982. This increase will take effect in January 2022 for the 62 million Americans who receive Social Security payments. SSA said SSI recipients would see their benefits increase effective Dec. 30, 2021. Here are three major Social Security Changes that many Americans should expect next year.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a tremendous impact on U.S. small businesses, particularly on smaller “Main Street” establishments. While restrictions have been eased and the economy is on the rise, business owners are reporting a new, significant barrier to recovery: a shortage of workers. SCORE surveyed about 16,000 entrepreneurs...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the tips to stay safe online? October is the NISA’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Now’s the perfect time to learn how to keep yourself safe online and avoid falling victim to scams that run rife on the net. With individuals spending more time than ever in […]
Apple released iOS 15.1 for the iPhone on Monday and the software update brings several new features to the iPhone, including the ability to add a digital vaccination card to Apple Wallet for fast access.
Somebody please stop the "customer success" hype train - I want to deboard! Let me ask you something:. Did you know that every enterprise software vendor has a robust customer success program now?. Did you know that every customer is successful?. Well, according to every single enterprise software vendor in...
Informer, the leader in business intelligence, scored an amazing 45 top rankings and overall best price to value of all 30 products analyzed in the BI & Analytics 22 Survey. The BI & Analytics 22 report is based on findings from the world’s largest and most comprehensive survey of business intelligence and analytics end-users. In total, over 2,400 business intelligence users evaluated 30 products across 36 criteria.
Paying yourself as a small business owner depends on various factors, including business structure and its stage of growth. It may not be in your mind to pay yourself while building a business, but familiarizing yourself with the concept can come in handy for later. 2 Ways to Pay Yourself...
Comments / 0