Reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa highlight the field for the PGA Tour's return to Japan for the 2021 Zozo Championship. The event tees off Thursday at Narashino Country Club, and Matsuyama will be welcomed by the hometown fans, while Morikawa will try to follow in the footsteps of another former golf phenom. The young superstar has drawn comparisons to Tiger Woods, and the 15-time major champion won the inaugural Zozo Championship in 2019 for his most recent PGA Tour victory. That tied Woods with Sam Snead with 82 all-time wins. The 24-year-old Morikawa will be seeking his sixth PGA Tour victory, and he comes off a runner-up finish at last week's CJ Cup.

GOLF ・ 9 DAYS AGO