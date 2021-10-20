You Are A Minor Character In A Heist Movie

Daddy and mommy issues are nothing new in the movies since they offer up a very convincing conflict that a lot of people can’t help but feel and even sympathize with. Sometimes they go a little over the top, but that’s to be kind of expected since Hollywood tends more toward overkill since anything to get the attention of the fans and keep it is bound to be seen as worthwhile. Of course, these issues often tend to give the story a bit more oomph, something that can bolster the storyline in a way that might be lacking if it wasn’t there to begin with. In some ways, the idea of having daddy issues in a story makes it even more iconic, and in others, it can make characters lean heavily in one direction or the other, but there’s always a good chance that it will add something that might have been disastrous to leave out.

