CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

You Are A Minor Character In A Heist Movie

By Charlie Bonkowsky
Bwog
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMES VALENTINI (does not appear) MARY C. BOYCE (does not appear) JULIET HELTING (does not appear) -INT. INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BUILDING – 6TH FLOOR LOBBY. Episode #205: “Minor Character Energy: Holding the Door”. 5.1 EXT. COLUMBIA ANCEL PLAZA – OVERHEAD. STUDENTS swarm between classes like insects, framed between the two...

bwog.com

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

DC developing Milestone animated movie based on classic Black superhero comics characters

It's a Milestone moment for some of DC's most beloved superhero characters. An animated movie based on comics from DC's Milestone Media imprint is in development, writer-producer Reginald Hudlin and Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan announced during the DC FanDome event on Saturday. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the movie will be written by Brandon Thomas, known for penning this year's Hardware Season One comics series.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 Movie Characters with Serious Daddy Issues

Daddy and mommy issues are nothing new in the movies since they offer up a very convincing conflict that a lot of people can’t help but feel and even sympathize with. Sometimes they go a little over the top, but that’s to be kind of expected since Hollywood tends more toward overkill since anything to get the attention of the fans and keep it is bound to be seen as worthwhile. Of course, these issues often tend to give the story a bit more oomph, something that can bolster the storyline in a way that might be lacking if it wasn’t there to begin with. In some ways, the idea of having daddy issues in a story makes it even more iconic, and in others, it can make characters lean heavily in one direction or the other, but there’s always a good chance that it will add something that might have been disastrous to leave out.
RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

The Best Movies With Lesbian Characters On Netflix

I’ve always enjoyed watching the variety of films that Netflix has to offer, from fantasy movies, to action films, and romantic comedies. There always seems to be something for everyone. With so many movies available to watch, there’s a plethora of options for any viewer who might want to see themselves represented on TV, and that includes several movies with characters who are part of the LGBTQ community - specifically, lesbians.
MOVIES
UPI News

Shalita Grant: 'You' character may be a villain

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Shalita Grant joins the cast of You Season 3, premiering Friday on Netflix, and said her character may be a villain. Murdering couple Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) encounter Sherry (Grant) when they move to fictional Madre Linda, Calif. "When you meet...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Bollinger
digitalspy.com

Scream writer reveals a beloved character was meant to die in first movie

Scream's 2022 reboot is bringing back all your favourite cast members: Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, Roger L Jackson as the voice of Ghostface, and David Arquette as Dewey Riley. It's kind of surprising that our main trio of protagonists have survived so many near-death...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Batgirl movie will bring back Justice League character following rumours

After widespread speculation, the Worlds of DC's new Batgirl movie has cast JK Simmons to reprise his role of Commissioner James Gordon. Since the new DC film was announced, fans have been pressing to find out whether Simmons would be returning to his role from Justice League. Gordon is the father of Barbara Gordon, Batgirl's alter-ego.
MOVIES
momjunction.com

For Movie Buffs: Unique Baby Names Inspired By Movie Characters You Love

As a parent, you have several responsibilities towards your child. One of the most challenging, though, is picking a name for them! How exactly do you pick the perfect name for your bundle of joy when (let’s admit it) you barely know them? That’s where our favorite movie characters come in! You may not know much about your baby yet, but you do know and love a few movie characters that have the perfect name, so how about giving that a try?
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bavarian#Columbia Ancel Plaza#The Greene Law Library#Columbia University#Fritzes#Iab#O S#Low Library
Distractify

The Most Divisive Character in ‘You’ Had a Horrible Death

You is a shining example that sometimes people don't know just what the heck they want. Whether it's a confluence of networks not knowing how to market a show properly, or a series not coming out at the right time, or a little bit of both, there are tons of examples of shows on mainstream networks finding a second life on Netflix. Take You starring Penn Badgley, which had a huge resurgence thanks to the streaming giant.
TV SERIES
/Film

Who Owns The Movie Rights To Marvel Characters: A Comprehensive Guide

Thanks to its ingenious and methodical creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its record-breaking success over the past decade (and beyond), Marvel Studios sits firmly at the center of mainstream American popular culture. But unless you know a bit of corporate history and pay close attention to the ins and outs of studio deals, it can be difficult to track which Marvel Comics characters could show up in the next big comic-related project. But have no fear: we're here to break down which studio owns the movies rights to which Marvel characters.
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Movies You Made: “Adage”

A beautiful short film shot entirely with an iPhone 13. Yesterday, I received an email from filmmaker Sean Alami sending me a link to his newest movie Adage. He wrote, “Let me know if this would interest your audience.” Yes, Sean, I think it will be! I watched the film and it is breathtakingly beautiful.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Distractify

‘You’ Season 3: Does New Character Theo Survive?

As You fans know, the crossing paths with Joe (Penn Badgley) or Love (Victoria Pedretti) can be a deadly proposition… so, does Theo die in Season 3? After all, this is a college kid who gets himself snarled up in Joe and Love’s dysfunctional marriage, so the odds are stacked against him.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy