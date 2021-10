Overview (Spoilers Below) Stewie goes to war with Doug to see who is the more egotistical baby at the day care. At the park, a frisbee makes it’s way on the top of the jungle gym and both Doug and the other children are too afraid to climb to the top to retrieve the stuck toy. Stewie jumps at the chance to prove his superiority and takes on the risky task of saving the frisbee. A couple of days later, Doug challenges Stewie to the big climb up the jungle gym and Stewie wins, but gets stuck at the top while retrieving the frisbee just as a thunderstorm appears to be on it’s way. Stewie gets free and goes after Doug who grabs the frisbee and attempts to take off,but the two agree to settle their differences and win together.

