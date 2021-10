The following statement has been issued by AABB, America’s Blood Centers and the American Red Cross regarding the status of the nation’s blood supply:. The blood supply in the United States is dangerously low – an uncommon occurrence for this time of year. It is safe to donate blood and all eligible individuals – including those who have received a COVID- 19 vaccine – are encouraged to make an appointment to donate blood or platelets now to ensure that blood products will be available for all patients when needed.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO