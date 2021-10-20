Over 100 acres burned in rural southwest Kansas fire

Six people, including four children, were taken to Salina Regional Health Center Monday afternoon following a single-vehicle accident west of Salina. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that Heather McClure, 30, of Tescott, was eastbound on State Street in a 2013 Dodge Durango when she got into a verbal altercation with a passenger, Traveil Lewis, 40, of Tescott. During the argument, the SUV crossed the road, went into the ditch, and came to rest in a field. The accident occurred at approximately 3:25 p.m. Monday.

