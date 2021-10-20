CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 100 acres burned in rural southwest Kansas fire

 7 days ago
SEWARD COUNTY—Fire crews spent overnight battling a large grass fire in rural Seward County. The fire burned over 100 acres and...

Salina Post

One hospitalized after fire damages two Kansas homes

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Eight people in two separate homes escaped safely after a fire early Monday in Topeka. One was later taken to the hospital. Just before 2a.m. fire crews responded to a house fire at 218 SW Topeka Blvd. in Topeka, according to Public Education Officer Alan Stahl. As they arrived,...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Carbon monoxide poisoning: 5 critically injured in SW Kansas

FORD COUNTY—A recent incident involving Carbon Monoxide occurred in Dodge City and left 5 people fighting for their lives, according to a report from the Dodge City Fire Department. Early Monday, fire crews, police and EMS responded to an address in Dodge City where they found several people unconscious and...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

7 dead in crashes on Kansas highways over past three days

REPUBLIC COUNTY—It was a deadly weekend on Kansas highways. First responders worked seven fatal accidents across the state over the past three days. Just after 11a.m. Friday in Republic County, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Ford van driven by Calvin L. Ricketts, 62, Wichita, was northbound on U.S. 81 six miles north of Belleville.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

UPDATE: Tornado watch allowed to expire

UPDATE 1 a.m. Wednesday: The tornado watch was allowed to expire. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has issued a tornado watch in effect until 1 a.m. Thursday for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Jewell County. Lincoln County. Mitchell County.
NORMAN, OK
Salina Post

Storms bring needed rainfall to area

Loud overnight storms brought a soaking to much of our area. At the Salina Regional Airport, 0.69 of an inch of rain was reported. In southeast Salina, near the Eagle Radio studios, 0.75 of an inch was reported, while in north-central Salina, 0.85 of an inch was reported. Following are...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Man wanted for bank robberies captured after Kan. fuel theft

LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with multiple crimes including bank robbery. Just before 8:30a.m. Monday, a Lyon County resident called in a theft of fuel from Road 110 and South Highway 99, according to Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh. The suspect’s vehicle was described as...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Two adults, four children injured in wreck west of Salina

Six people, including four children, were taken to Salina Regional Health Center Monday afternoon following a single-vehicle accident west of Salina. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that Heather McClure, 30, of Tescott, was eastbound on State Street in a 2013 Dodge Durango when she got into a verbal altercation with a passenger, Traveil Lewis, 40, of Tescott. During the argument, the SUV crossed the road, went into the ditch, and came to rest in a field. The accident occurred at approximately 3:25 p.m. Monday.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

8-year-old Kansas boy dies after ATV overturns

FORD COUNTY—A Kansas boy died in an accident just after 7p.m. Monday in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 8-year-old Nicholas Williams of Offerle was driving a 2004 Honda TRX 400 ATV in the 10600 Block of 134th Road south of Garnett Road. At a field entrance the ATV overturned.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

UPDATE: EF2 tornado northeast of Kansas City Sunday

KANSAS CITY —Severe weather including damaging winds, flooding rains and tornadoes. hit the Kansas City area Sunday. The National Weather Service preliminary damage survey results indicated the Purdin, Missouri tornado rated an EF-2 with estimated max winds of 120 mph. The tornado started at 4:31p.m. and ended at 5:18p.m. Purdin is located northeast of Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Update: Motorcyclist captured in Kansas after 2 state chase

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement are investigating a Texas man on charges after a two state pursuit. Just before 4p.m. Friday, Nebraska authorities notified the Jackson County Kansas Sheriff’s office of a pursuit with a motorcycle with in Richardson County, Nebraska, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The pursuit continued into Brown County,...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Police: Kansas teen admits setting fire in occupied apartment

COWLEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire and have made an arrest. Just after 2a.m. Friday, fire crews were dispatched to the Osage Apartment complex, 100 North Summit Street in Arkansas City, for a report of smoke in the building. When they arrived, 18-year-old Jaxon Miloy Hofmeister...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Sheriff: Kansas couple jailed after chase in stolen vehicle

PAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after an early morning traffic stop. Just after 2:30a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff's deputy was on active patrol in the city of Pawnee Rock. The deputy observed a 2001 Buick Century commit an alleged traffic infraction and attempted to stop the vehicle, at which point the driver attempted to flee from the deputy proceeding west on U.S. 56 into the city of Larned, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Pickup stolen in July located; Salina man arrested

A Salina man was arrested after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a a pickup stolen from a local business in July. On Tuesday, an officer spotted a gray Chevrolet pickup at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 834 N. 11th Street. The pickup had a license plate belonging to a Ford F150, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning. The officer ran the vehicle identification number and learned that the pickup was one reported stolen from Ferco Rental, 264 S. Broadway Boulevard on July 26. It was valued at $7,500.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina police release photos of white pickup sought in hit-and-run

The Salina Police Department has released photos of the white pickup that is believed to have struck a Salina Fire Department vehicle before fleeing the scene Monday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported Monday that a Salina Fire Department medical officer vehicle with lights and siren activated was southbound in the 600 block of S. Ninth Street and attempting to turn right to go westbound on W. Crawford Street when it was struck by a Chevrolet pickup that was westbound on W. Crawford Street. The Chevrolet pickup then fled the scene north on S. Ninth Street.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Landlord in KC stabbed tenant to death in dispute over heating home

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City landlord has been charged in the stabbing death of one of his tenants, apparently after an argument over heating at the victim's residence. Clay County prosecutors Monday charged Gordon McBeth, 44, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after he allegedly stabbed Darryl Gilland to death on Friday at a home in northern Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

4 from Kentucky found with 20 pounds of marijuana in Kansas

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug allegations after a traffic stop in Barton County. Just after 11:45 p.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 1991 Oldsmobile 98 at the intersection of 2nd Street and Main Street in Great Bend for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
KANSAS STATE
