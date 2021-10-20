Pulmonologists weigh in on FDA decision to allow marketing, sale of e-cigarettes

“The AMA is deeply disappointed by the FDA’s action yesterday authorizing the marketing of RJ Reynolds e-cigarette products with high nicotine levels. With this action, the FDA risks hooking another generation of young people on tobacco products. Since declaring e-cigarette use and vaping an urgent public health epidemic in 2018, the AMA has pushed for more stringent policies to protect young people from the harmful effects of tobacco and nicotine use, and we will not stop. With that clear danger front and center, the solution is simple, and that is why we have called for an immediate ban on all e-cigarette and vaping products from the market. Allowing this product into the marketplace signals that it’s safe, and nothing could be further from the truth.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO